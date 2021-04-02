Maradona’s ex-wife says he was “kidnapped” by his lawyer

03/03/2021 at 02:52 CET

EFE / Buenos Aires

Claudia Villafañe, wife Diego Maradona between 1989 and 2003 and mother of Dalma and Gianinna, said on Tuesday that the soccer star His lawyer Matías Morla had him “kidnapped”.

Villafañe telephoned América, a news channel on which Mauricio D’Alessandro, Morla’s lawyer, was identified, who is pointed out by the family as one of the main responsible Maradona’s death, on November 25 due to a cardiorespiratory arrest at age 60.

“He wants to make me look like the bad guy in the movie and the truth is I’m not, he (D’Alessandro) knows it. He’s defending a person who had Diego kidnapped. I can’t keep listening to the atrocities they are saying” Villafañe said.

Maradona’s ex-wife said she had a good relationship with the world champion, despite the legal confrontation they had for financial reasons. “I was angry on a file but then he would see me and hug me and dance with me, but you didn’t know. I did speak with Diego, although we did not make it public and we had lawsuits involved. We knew how to divide everything very well, “he explained.

Villafañe said that Morla and members of the medical team who cared for Maradona “have” a “social condemnation” after the broadcast of some audios in which Maximiliano Pomargo, Maradona’s assistant and Morla’s brother-in-law, asks to prevent Maradona from being hospitalized or cared for by Gianinna Maradona. “Don’t let Gianinna take him away. You have to take care of that. If he goes to Gianinna’s, we lose him. Because everyone’s work depends on this. Many people’s work depends on me. If I manage to get out of it, there is money for everyone“, says Pomargo in the audios broadcast this Saturday by the Infobae website.

“Let the one who has to pay pay and let the one who has to go go to prison. There must be guilty parties, this did not happen like that because like that,” said Villafañe, who also maintained He was in charge of the wake of his ex-partner at the request of the family. “I did not make any decision that was not approved by the family, the sisters and the children. I did not do anything that was not supported by Diego’s five children that day, the family and the sisters,” he said.

Seven people from Maradona’s medical team are investigated by the Justice. He is the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, designated as the family doctor, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Díaz, the doctor Nancy Forlini, the nurse coordinator Mariano Perroni and the nurses Ricardo Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid.