Matías Morla, one of Diego Armando Maradona’s agents, said that the managers of the Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata “do not want to renew” the contract to the world champion with Argentina in Mexico in 1986, but the club president assured that they offered him ” the same contract “and that this offer was rejected.

“Diego gambled everything for Gymnastics. He did not miss a single match and even defying the recommendations of his doctors. Today those who went to look for him when everything was set on fire do not want to renew him. Maradona wants to continue in Gymnastics”Morla wrote on her Twitter account.

The president of the Gymnastics, Gabriel Pellegrino, said that from the environment of Maradona “they wanted a salary increase” that the club from La Plata cannot assume.

“We offered the same contract for Maradona and the answer was no. Maintaining it is an effort for us. The problem is not Diego Maradona, it is the people who run it. He has a group of people who do not allow us to speak to him, “Pellegrino told La Redonda radio.

However, the manager did not end the negotiations. Maradona assumed the position of ‘Lobo’ coach in September 2019 with the team fighting for the permanence in the First Division.

After good results but still in the relegation zone, the Maradona Gymnastics secured a place in the top category during the next season because the Argentine Football Association (AFA) suspended the declines due to the health crisis.

Maradona had an excellent relationship with Pellegrino and even supported him in the club’s presidential elections in November 2019.

“Maradona did us good and we know that Gymnastics did him very well. I don’t think Maradona knows this. He was very happy with Gymnastics,” said the manager.

Argentine soccer was suspended in mid-March. The AFA ended the season and there is no stipulated return date for the activity.

