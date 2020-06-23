A video of Diego Armando Maradona has gone viral in the last hours due to the images in which the mythical ’10’ of Argentina shows her ass while dancing with her ex-partner, in addition to showing clear difficulty in speaking and even moving.

The video of Maradona showing her ass while dancing is the most talked about in the last hours after the images spread quickly. El Pelusa was in a meeting with some friends and began to dance with his ex-partner while they introduced them to him and recorded him with their mobile phones.

While dancing, Diego Armando Maradona, an expert in getting into trouble, did not think of doing anything other than lower his pants and show his butt to the mobile phones that recorded him. The witnesses laughed at the grace, just as they did not hesitate to share the video in which their friend made that ugly gesture.

It is not known if the video is recent or a few months old, but Argentine media speculate that it is current, despite the confinement, reason why several of those present would have skipped the rules. This information is based on the presence of the former partner of Maradona, Verónica Ojeda, with whom he has not passed the quarantine.

And it is that, in addition, in the images Diego Armando Maradona has a hard time articulating a wordSo there are some Argentine media that have speculated that he was drunk. On the other hand, the former mobility of Naples or Barcelona continues to worry, which also has a hard time getting around.