Maradona Jr. talks about Leo Messi

Diego Maradona’s son, Diego Maradona Jr, He attended the TyC Sports ‘High Pressure’ program after the Argentine team was proclaimed champion of the America’s Cup, after defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final in an even match.

During his interview on the program it was inevitable that the coach remembered his father, who is recognized by many as the best player in football history, even by his own son: “One like my old man will never be born. “ Like all Argentines, Diego Jr was happy for the victory of the team, noting that it was a great relief for a team that he deserved to win the title.

Regarding Leo Messi, Maradona’s son pointed out that his father and the ‘ten’ they are different playersStill, he broke a spear in favor of Leo, admitting that the critic does not understand anything about football: “He suffered a lot when they compared him to my old man. Messi is the greatest of all human beings, because my old man was not a human being“. De Leo also acknowledged that he is especially excited to see him so happy, as well as personally generating a joy that is difficult to explain.

To conclude his interview Diego Maradona Jr. spoke of his father with great nostalgia. Noted that he misses Diego so much, not to Maradona and especially the talks he had with him: “I don’t accept him leaving, I cannot accept him. I deserved to live many more years with him“. The son of the crack pointed out that he keeps many moments of joy with his father, despite living a few years with him.