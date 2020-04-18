This Friday was a historic day for Mexican soccer. Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, pointed out that minimum for five seasons the promotion and descent will be suspended, so the silver division will disappear.

Although the leader pointed out that this league was unsustainable due to economic issues, the nights of historical teams will be forgotten. Thus, we remember great figures who passed in the promotion division of Mexico.

The Argentine star had a literally golden age in Mexico, as he had in the summer of 1986. At the 2018 Opening, Dorados de Sinaloa broke the market with the hiring of the world champion, whom he named as its new technical director.

El Pelusa had little sign in front of the benches and doubts began to arise, as it seemed to be just a media bomb. Nevertheless, had a great step with the Big Fish and was one step away from playing the First Division.

Both in his debut tournament and the Clausura 2019, Maradona led the border team to the grand final with quick and colorful football. Unfortunately, the Atlético de Madrid franchise in Mexico, Atlético San Luis, took the title in both editions.

Due to medical problems, the fluff returned to Argentina, where he currently directs Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata. However, managers went to great lengths to bring him back, but without achieving absolutely nothing.

I fear not only dazzled the promotion division on one occasion. The public of the silver league was able to enjoy the former Mexico team four times with different shirts.

The first one was with the now extinct Red Sharks of Veracruz. He had already dressed these colors in the 2004 Apertura at the maximum circuit, but he returned in 2010 to try to promote the team to Escalo, achieving a historic first place.

After this great performance, he was called to the Mexican team, but he continued his career on the rise, but at that time with Irapuato. With the freseros he had great tournaments. The most remembered was that of Clausura 2011, where he won the final and then failed in the series of promotion against the Xolos of Tijuana.

At the 2012 Closing he reached the Dorados de Sinaloa. From this stage, the title he achieved in the MX Cup 2012, where they beat the Roadrunners on penalties.

Then he reached the Wolves BUAP, that disappeared years later. He spent a year with the canines, but had an offer from the Puebla first division, thus ending his career on the rise.

The Argentine nationalized Argentine was one of the most remembered figures in Mexico when he was in Cruz Azul. However, he had a little-known stage in Ascenso MX as a coach.

The world champion with Italy was in two teams. The first was with Coras de Tepic in 2015 and the second was Cafetaleros de Tapachula in 2016But he failed to shine with the modest squads of his teams. He now heads NK Tabor Sežana of Slovenia.

The second top scorer of the mexican team had a short stage in the Lion. before he ascended to the highest category of Mexican soccer. At the Opening 2010 played nine games and scored six goals, which served for the emeralds to finish in fifth place in the general table.

The top scorer of the Chivas de Guadalajara, now 40 years old, currently plays in the Black Lions, one of the franchises that opposed the disappearance of Ascenso MX.

It arrived at the Apertura 2019. In total, added 16 parties counting League and Cup, where he scored three goals. Now, his future is in uncertainty, since he did not even finish the current tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.