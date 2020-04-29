For Roxana Maracineanu, the “signal was clear and simple” for the football world: Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has “clearly indicated” that the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season will not “resume”. On the antenna of Franceinfo, in the aftermath of the government announcements on the deconfinement plan planned from May 11, the Minister of Sports declared that the announcements of the government led de facto to the definitive end of the championships until now suspended. “It was more reasonable to push this direction,” she said.

“It remains for the Professional Football League, with its executive committee, to make the decision and all the consequences that this will have for the clubs,” said Roxana Maracineanu, however. This means that it is up to the LFP to endorse the season, since it could very well decide to continue it from the beginning of August, when the most restrictive measures for the sport end.

A scenario however deemed improbable by the government, since Ligue 1 has yet to play ten days and that UEFA has set a deadline of August 3 for the conclusion of the national championships of the European continent.

Caution for the start of the 2020-2021 season

“It is up to the football authorities to take the decisions that agree and effectively the League to take responsibility. (…) Anyway, I don’t see how they are going to do to place ten games between the 1st August and August 3, “continued the former swimmer, while Franceinfo says the LFP is waiting for an official letter from the government asking it to stop its championships permanently.

As for the start of the 2020-2021 professional football season in August or September, the minister is still very cautious: “I will stick to the government’s health guidelines, which are to see the evolution of the pandemic at the end of confinement. It is only this evolution that will make it possible to evolve the instructions that are ours. ”