Marach and Kichenok advance to the Wimbledon round of 32

07/02/2021

On 07/03/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

The austrian Oliver marach, number 30 of the ATP and the Ukrainian tennis player Lyudmyla Kichenok, number 49 of the WTA won in the thirty-second final of Wimbledon by 7-5 and 7-5 in one hour and twenty-three minutes to the Mexican players Santiago Gonzalez Y Giuliana Olmos, number 54 of the ATP and number 26 of the ATP respectively. After this result, we will continue to see the winners of this match during the Round of 32 at Wimbledon.

During the game, the winners managed to break the serve 3 times to their rivals, while the losing pair, meanwhile, managed it once. Likewise, in the first serve Marach and Kichenok had 74% effectiveness and obtained 73% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 67% effectiveness and managed to win 61% of the service points. Finally, as regards fouls, the winning players committed 3 double faults and the eliminated players committed 3.

The tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles It is carried out on an outdoor lawn and during the course of it, a total of 48 couples are seen faces. Likewise, its celebration takes place from June 28 to July 11 in London.