Maracanazo 2021: Argentina defeated Brazil and became champion of the Copa América

This Saturday, the Argentine team won the final of the Copa América after beating Brazil 0-1, and was crowned with its 15th title in the continental competition, at the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The first minutes of the game were doubtful on the part of both teams, possession of the game was divided and mutual knowledge prevailed on the court. Both selected had the ball, however, they did not create clear goal options.

It was close, as a good ending and only a decentralization could break the parity on the scoreboard. At minute 22, Rodrigo De Paul sent a tremendous assist by air to Angel Di Maria, who took advantage of Renan Lodi’s carelessness and attempted rejection; the ball was served for Fideo, who with a caress made a hat to Ederson and sent the ball to the back of the local goal.

After half an hour, Argentine star Lionel Messi tried to score his goal, but the shot went slightly off the side of Ederson’s goal, who barely saw the ball almost go into his goal. Messi wanted him on the historic Brazilian stage.

Throughout the first 45 minutes, Argentina commanded the actions and prevented Canarinha from taking over the game and fulfilling its home duty. The second half promised more character from those led by Tite, which were lackluster.

For the complementary stage, in Brazil they made a security change, Roberto Firmino entered the field, to seek more presence in the attack and instead entered for Fred, who from practically the beginning of the game was cautioned for a strong foul against a rival.

For at least the initial 15 minutes of act two, heThe Brazilians came out bravely, with a different attitude and wanting to score the goal that would allow them to score the equal goal. However, Argentina was putting the locals into a football and mental lethargy, which over time he did not find the ways to put what was a utopian 1 to 1.

It should be noted that the home side was excited when at minute 52 Richarlison scored a goal. However, the central line judge supported compromise decided to cancel the annotation, precisely, out of place of the Everton attacker, who was the one who started the play.

At 75 ‘, Tite put all the heavy artillery, so much so that they went to the field Vinicius Junior and Gabigol Barbosa, who weighed little in the attack and they could not score the long-awaited goal by Verde Amarela, which had a game very different from what it was known throughout the competition. A bad night for Tite’s combo.

The end of the match was marked by strong play. Brazil had a clear chance to score, but a powerful shot was saved in a good way by Emiliano Martínez, who there demonstrated why he is currently one of the highest priced goalkeepers in the passing market.

Lionel Messi had the opportunity to consecrate himself, in addition to the title, with the scorer’s booty. However, in a heads up against Ederson he failed and could not finish to sentence the score.

Finally, Argentina was more and stayed with its Copa América number 15 equaling Uruguay as the most winners of the tournament.

