Maracana will not finally change its name

04/07/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The Maracana stadium, located in Rio de Janeiro, will not finally be able to change its name. As announced by the President of the Chamber, André Ceciliano, The Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro has decided to veto the law that allowed to modify its name, whereby the stadium will continue to be called Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho.

Although on March 9, 2021 a law was approved to rename the stadium, finally the discord between the high officials of the government and the relatives Mario Filho, has been resolved with the suspension of the law by the Assembly.

In the proposal to change the name it had been decided to officially call him “Rey Pelé”. Although it will finally continue with the name of Mario Filho, Brazilian journalist and writer considered one of the promoters of sports journalism in Brazil and, consequently, promoter of the construction in 1950 of one of the largest stadiums in the world, Maracanã.

With a capacity according to FIFA data of 84,738 spectators, the stadium has undergone modifications for holding large tournaments such as the 2014 World Cup in Brazil wave 2019 America’s Cup, in which Brazil was champion.