A roller coaster of mixed feelings is hitting Maria Pombo in recent days. A desired pregnancy, a long-awaited move, a special first wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Pablo Castellano … and the dreaded result of recent medical tests, which have diagnosed the influencer as suffering from multiple sclerosis.

We have had the opportunity to speak to Maria after this hard blow that, nevertheless, she faces optimism giving us all a life lesson. And it is that without losing the smile, the model confesses that she prefers to think about positive things and that not because of her illness she is going to stop celebrating her first wedding anniversary. Optimistic and calm, we offer you his first statements below after announcing that he has multiple sclerosis.

– Question: Congratulations. An important day today.

– Answer: Thank you so much guys. An important day, we are going to celebrate, we are going to try to think of positive things.

– Q: You are a very positive and very strong woman.

– R: Yes.

– Q: Today’s news is sad.

– R: I already knew it, they told me last Thursday but I wanted to give the good news and wait to give the worst.

– Q: How are you?

– R: Very good, very happy. I am going to celebrate my wedding anniversary, to celebrate all the good we have and nothing else.

– P: And the pregnancy.

– R: Also very well. Nausea has given me a truce now.

– Q: I imagine that at this moment your mother is being a great support.

– R: Yes, my mother already knows that she has sclerosis and she is a great support. Also what I said, which has nothing to do with what the disease is now with what it was 20 years ago. Everything is quite positive.

– Q: You could send a message from here to the people who suffer it.

– R: I am very positive, very calm with which people who diagnose the same thing, well, be calm, that what there is now has nothing to do with what it was before.

– Q: Now a treatment.

– R: Let people not be confused, I don’t have ALS. I have multiple sclerosis. It has nothing to do with it.

– Q: How are you, Pablo?

– R: I am fine, if she is fine I am fine. You have to be positive.

– Q: Now you have to enjoy that pregnancy to the fullest.

– R: Butt.

– Q: You have explained that you are going to have a treatment.

– R: Yes. The balance is positive.

– Q: I understand that it does not harm the child at all.

– R: No, what they are going to put me now does not harm anything and once I give birth we will see.

– Q: Now to focus on that.

– R: Total.

– Q: What would you like, boy or girl?

– R: We do not know yet.

Mary, thanks for giving us that lesson optimism, strength and good energy. We are convinced that with this attitude you are helping more people than you imagine.