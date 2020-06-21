Pablo Castellano and María Pombo They are experiencing one of the best moments of their relationship. After a year of saying ‘yes, I want’ the couple has communicated to all their followers the news that they are expecting their first child. And there is nothing that makes them happier than the idea of ​​being parents in a few months, so the two influencers are involving all their followers in the little steps they take.

This Sunday, Pablo Castellano has shared a snapshot on his Instagram profile which has been done with his wife, María Pombo, in the elevator showing the ultrasound of her next son. Although the two pose with the mask, it is inevitable not to see the happy gaze of both:

« It is impossible to explain in words the happiness I have right now. I just want the months to pass so that I can hug you. Meanwhile, @mariapombo, you will have to put up with my pinches and hugs x2 ».

This news comes in one of the most intense moments for the couple as they continue with the move they have been making these days to a new house, much larger than the one they were living in. There, together they will form the family they have always had. And it is that as we well know, the two have always confessed that the idea they have is to be a large family, and well, the first of their children is on the way.