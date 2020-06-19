According to the scoop on the magazine « Hola », María Pombo is expecting her first child with Pablo Castellano. Good news for the influencer, who apparently would be about to fulfill their third month of pregnancy.

The attractive couple has always confessed their wishes to have a large family, although until recently Maria assured that it was still early and that they did not think about it, so she asked that she not be pressured with the issue of motherhood.

However, and after several rumors of pregnancy in the past months – denied by the couple with a sense of humor – now is when the news is a reality. Maria is almost three months old and she cannot be happier with her new state.

The influencer and Pablo Castellano are about to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Without a doubt, what better gift than a future baby to complete your happiness.