Fofocalizando, from SBT, had its end announced and, already on the afternoon of this Friday, 8, there was the debut of Crunching, your replacement. Mara Maravilha, presenter who has been involved in numerous controversies along the trajectory of the attraction, opined on the change.

‘Crunching’ debuted in place of ‘Fofocalizando’ at SBT

Photo: Reproduction of ‘Crunching’ (2020) / SBT / Estadão

“Glories to God. Now no one can call me gossip, because he is no longer gossiping or gossiping. Now it is grinding. Loving these changes, including working with Cris Flores, who is a human and professional mara!” Instagram.

Triturou went on the air for the first time on SBT, which has also released next week’s schedule with Triturou going on air at 3pm, until then Fofocalizando time. from Monday to Friday.

Chris Flores spoke to the audience about the change during the premiere, alongside Mara Maravilha, Gabriel Cartolano and Livia Andrade, who commented: “This is just to confuse your mind. The program continues!”

Leo Dias, who passed through Fofocalizando and is currently on RedeTV !, also gave his opinion on the end of the program.

“I don’t think that my departure resulted in the end of Fofocalizando. There were other exits. But I think that SBT underestimated my value. I was in a terrible moment. A good executive put me on a plane, sent me to Patagonia for a week and I would come back calmer “, wrote in his Twitter.

I don’t think my departure resulted in the end of Fofocalizando. There were other ways out. But I think the sbt underestimated my value. I was in a bad time. A good executive would put me on a plane, send me to Patagonia for a week and I would come back calmer. – LeoDias (@euleodias) May 8, 2020

