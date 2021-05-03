Mara Gutirrez and lvaro Lpez triumph in ITF and Challenger week

The more modest Spanish tennis closes April with two new titles and three champions. We have been tennis for 17 weeks ITF Y Challenger and, with the latter, there are 12 in which Spanish tennis has raised at least one title. An extraordinary balance for the first four months of the year.

In the week we say goodbye to April and open May, three names stand out above the rest: all three as champions. On Oeiras (Portugal), in the $ 15k tournament, the Madrid tennis player Mara Gutirrez has won her second professional title, defeating the Russian Mara in the final Melinkova 6-3 and 6-2. After premiering his palmars in 2019 in Santarem (Portugal), this week he doubled the bet. He has played three professional individual finals and won two. All in Portugal.

We now move to the ITF men’s circuit, to the $ 15k tournament. The Gran Canarian palms. A tournament with nine Spaniards in the individual draw and 15 in doubles (seven 100% national couples). lvaro Lopez he has been the winner in the single box in which he is his first title in 16 months and the eighth in total. He beat the French Kyrian in the final Jacquet 7-6, 6-7, 7-5. In doubles, not only the title has been for a Spanish couple. The final has been entirely national. Alberto Barroso and Albert Roglan they have been the best in the specialty. It is their first title as a couple, Barroso’s seventh in the specialty and Roglan’s third.

Returning to the individual table, Eduard esteve has reached the semifinals. Esteve himself, with David marrero, have remained at the gates of the doubles title after losing the final to Barroso / Roglan. A very tight final, defined in the super tiebreaker, 10-7. Daniel Corner and Pedro do you live they have reached the doubles semifinals.

In addition to these results, returning to the ITF women’s circuit, in the $ 60k tournament Zagreb (Croatia), Cristina Bucsa has reached the doubles semifinals. And in the $ 15k tournament Cairo (Egypt), Leyre Rosemary has played the quarterfinals.

Finally, to complete the ITF men’s circuit, in the $ 15k tournament Cairo (Egypt), Jos Francisco Vidal and Carlos Sanchez they have reached both singles and doubles semifinals.

The first week of May leaves us very interesting appointments on the ITF and Challenger circuits. On ITF women We have up to eight frames: one 100k (Charleston, South Carolina, USA), three 25k in Prague (Czech Republic), Salinas (Ecuador) and Naples (Florida, USA) and four 15k in Cairo (Egypt), Ramat HaSharon ( Israel), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

In the circuit ITF men, four $ 15k paintings: Cairo (Egypt), Ramat HaSharon (Israel), Majadahonda (Madrid, Spain), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

The circuit Challenger ATP presents two tournaments, both in category 80: Biella (Italy) and Prague (Czech Republic)