Mar Torres gave a lot to talk about when he started a sentimental relationship with Infanta Elena’s son, Froilán. A courtship that has been analyzed with a magnifying glass, deciphering their comings and goings. Before the state of alarm was decreed it was already an open secret that the two they no longer shared the same path In life, it seems that the arguments and misunderstandings took their toll on the couple and the two decided to go each on their own.

If that was before confinement, during, Mar Torres, who has become quite an influencer, did an exclusive interview for the magazine ‘¡HOLA!’ appearing on the cover and announcing what we all expected, his break with Froilán.

Now, Mar Torres makes the most of the time lost during these months of confinement. Froilán’s ex-partner has met friends at a well-known Madrid restaurant to enjoy the night of the capital in the company of all of them. And it could not be otherwise, the dinner was wonderful.

Froilán’s ex-girlfriend wanted to deny for the Europa Press cameras that she has a bad relationship with Victoria Federica: “With her all good, I love her, I already said it, like a sister and … I love her very much. “As for the courtship that Infanta Elena’s daughter has with Jorge Bárcenas, Mar Torres wishes her all the best:” I wish her the best. ” time ago in which it is ensured that Froilán’s sister skipped the confinement, Mar makes it clear that: “I have no idea.”

In this way, Mar Torres has made it clear that he is living a very quiet moment in which he does not think of falling in love again: “All right guys, now calm, you have to be patient sometimes” In addition, he ensures that when he returns to university and meets Froilán everything will be cordial because the memory and the love you have for him is above all.