Mar Torreshe has entered the Royal Family on his own merits. The girl has taken the official title of eternal ex-girlfriend ofFroilan. “Hello”, he gave it to him by putting his cover on a tray to announce that he has broken withFelipe de Marichalar(Infanta Elena’s son likes this name more), with whom she has not been seen for a long time before having to shut herself up at home. The magazine says it is “his most anticipated interview”, especially for her, who appears smiling with a dog in her arms, well-groomed mane, well-applied makeup and the coolest clothes (white T-shirt and ripped jeans). Come on, the quarantine has not affected her. Next to him (on the cover) is his former political family: the Kings of Spain and their daughters. All four, working in times of the coronavirus. “Hello” has also spoken withCayetano Rivera, who “reflects from his confinement in Seville”.

It was to be expected that “Hello” did not dedicate a single cover corner to what today is considered to be the most famous trio (the only known one, at least) of the coronavirus quarantine in Spain:Alfonso Merlos, Marta López and Alexia Rivas. “Semana”, “Lecturas” and “Diez Minutos” have set out to tell the adventures of these three journalists and television commentators who have had the deference of animating the home confinement, as well as inciting thoughtful reflections on how to make videoconferences. A summary: Merlos dated López but the running of the bulls passes with Rivas, who appeared from behind on the screen (inadvertently, they say) when the former connected with his television program. From there, many things can be commented, analyzed, addressed and addressed. Everyone has found a reef.

“Lecturas” interview toLydia Lozanowho talks aboutRocío Floresand the impossibility of reconciling with his mother Rociíto while she is still married toFidel Albiac. Lydia also presumes that she had many links “that would be the cover” and criticizes the “lack of humility” of the daughter ofTerelu.Adara and Cristian(TV celebrities) appear on a walk and together in a photo that if it is current betrays that they skip the alarm state. TheQueen Letiziawith a mask also slips on the cover: it is his first exit from the palace after quarantine.

In “Semana” they give a lot of space to the trio and then they take care of Letizia’s little daughter, theInfanta Sofia, who today is April 29th turns 13 and for the magazine has become “the great support” of his sister Leonor.Kiko Hernándezhe does not want to take risks and goes out to the street well protected, with a mask and gloves.

“Ten Minutes” has exclusively achieved thatGustavo and María Lapiedrapose with your babyMine, born in the midst of a pandemic. To stop this, Spain has many people working in hospitals, security forces, food € And also making masks. One that has been targeted isIsabel Pantoja. On his farm, Cantora prays and continues to produce protective clothing.

