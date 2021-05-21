Mar Saura, on the 48 days that her mother spent with Covid: “How many tears shed”

Mar Saura has dedicated some words to his mother after this has been entered a month and a half after being infected with Covid-19. Some harrowing days for the actress who this Wednesday have come to an end with the discharge of her “other half”.

It has been through her official Instagram profile where the Catalan has written some emotional words along with a photo of both in sepia. Mar began by addressing his fans: “Today is the happiest day of my life. You can’t get an idea of ​​how eager I was to write this to you “

“After fighting COVID for 48 days in the Quirón hospital, of which 34 were in the ICU, my mother, my mom, my other half, finally, they have been discharged from the hospital. How many tears shed, how much anguish, how much pain, how much fear … “, has described the model.

A space that has also been used to thank the health personnel: “It has been a very difficult few weeks that thanks to the great professionalism of the medical team, as well as their affection and maximum dedication, we have overcome them (…) So I want to give the thanks to the hospital in general and to many of the workers that are more in the shade “.

The presenter has been very grateful that, finally, everything went well and her mother would overcome the disease after having suffered for so many days, and she has appreciated that “second opportunity”.

“Today I confess that I have cried again, but this time with joy“, the actress concluded in the last lines of her publication. The comments congratulating and words of support They have not been slow to appear in the post, among which there have been great colleagues.

“What joy! Really, that is the biggest lottery in life, health!”, Has written Paula Echevarría. Who has been joined by celebrities such as Màxim Huerta, Carlos Bardem, Chayo Mohedano or Nuria Roca.