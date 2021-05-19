Mar Milla, the model with whom Renato Ibarra would be unfaithful to his partner (Photos)

Renato Ibarra, the player of the Rojinegros del Atlas and owned by Club América, he returned to monopolize pink magazines in Mexico, now being related to the model and influencer, Mar Milla, ex-wife of the singer and actor, Alex Ibarra, who had previously been related to another former Eagles player, the French Jérémy Ménez.

According to the magazine TV Notes, Mar Milla and Renato Ibarra have an alleged romance despite the fact that the South American is still married to his partner, Lucely Chalá, with whom he was apparently trying to heal his relationship after the scandal a little over a year ago that cost Renato to go to prison.

The source assures that Ibarra and Milla began to deal with each other through social networks, as the South American began to follow her and talk with her, starting a romance in which they now frequent each other every 15 days, as she travels to the pearl of Guadalajara to meet with football player.

Milla had already been related to a footballer in the past, because two years ago she was romantically linked to Frenchman Jérémy Ménez, when both were married to their respective partners.

That alleged relationship triggered a magazine scandal, since Mar was known for being the wife of Televisa actor Alex Ibarra.

Mar Milla herself clarified the situation months later, stating that, although she knew Ménez very well, there was only one friendship between them.

