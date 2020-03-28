Mar de Regil is heavily criticized for listing nacos in Tik Tok | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful daughter of the well-known actress Bárbara de Regil was the victim of harsh criticism on social networks despite the fact that, along with her friends, they made a list of “naco things”.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is a TikTok clip, where you can see the young woman who recently turned 16, with a couple of friends, who organized to record this video, each from home to later upload it from the short video platform; in the video, the young people in question are shown enlisting and in turn complaining about the things that the “nacos” regularly do.

Say the word “anger” instead of looking, pay with coins and wear pirate clothes, wear large chains, eat with your mouth open, as well as whistle when you see something you like or something that amuses you, among other comments they issued Young. Bringing out that these actions are the most daily in this country, so sadly for Mar and his friends, they live in a country of “nacos”, which makes them one too, even if they do not carry out such actions.

You may also be interested: Yanet García returns to Today with an exercise routine at home and tips

However, for this reason it is that both De Regil were harshly criticized, labeling them as “true nacs”

Insert memes here ”

It should be noted that it did not take long for the same users to reach the profile of Barbara to “accuse” her daughter. And this was when the heroine mom came out to explain.

It was through her Instagram account that Barbara spoke about the recent controversial video starring her daughter, the actress, again opened a question and answer section, where one of the questions was: What did you think about the video for which Mar, was I being criticized?

Read also: Barbara de Regil is criticized again for giving nutritional recommendations

To which he replied that it already caught his attention because it is not right to do it, precisely because it can be misinterpreted, but he assured that it is not as important as it is “just a video” and she assures that her daughter is not like that.

“Nothing, it’s a bad joke, they asked her to do it and she did it, but I already spoke to her and told her not to do it because it can be misinterpreted, especially because she is not like that,” exclaimed Barbara.

Clearly these beautiful women love to talk about and be on everyone’s lips, let’s hope Mar behaves well and follows in her mother’s footsteps, helping people to be better and full of ossivism and not criticizing what they say or do.

I am very happy that @regil_mar says that paying with coins is from “nacos” wey your mom got pregnant at 16

– Elliot (@breadtrash_)

March 24, 2020













.