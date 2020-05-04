The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has paralyzed the productive sectors. In the case of the maquiladoras, 90 percent are detained in Ciudad Juárez. Some 350 companies in this productive area are concentrated in this town. Read: AMLO modifies expenditure budget without notice to deputies

Francisco Santini, president of the Chihuahua Business Coordinating Council, indicated that the entity has approximately 900,000 jobs from all sectors, and of these, about 400,000 are from the maquiladoras, mainly in Ciudad Juárez and the capital.

The business leader reported that annual manufacturing exports in the state are 52 billion dollars, of which 79.3 percent are from Ciudad Juárez, with data from the Inegi and the Secretariat of Innovation and Economic Development (SIDE).

Read: Mexico stops renewable energy operation by COVID-19

Read: Young people will be the most affected in employment by COVID-19

Pedro Chavira, president of INDEX Juárez-Maquiladora Association, explained that if activity in this sector is not re-established, the United States, where most products are exported, will start looking for other suppliers.

“Production that leaves partially or totally will hardly return. It does not mean that in the long term we will not succeed, but it will be a period of one year, two years, or three years, so it is unlikely that they will return at least in the short term, “he said.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) estimates that May began with 500,000 workers in the sector without employment, as a result of the closure of 3,000 companies, equivalent to 30 percent of the industry.

In Guanajuato, more than 50,000 workers in the automotive industry have stopped working for a month and only in some cases received payments of 50 percent of their salary.

In the tourism sector, during February, Mexico had a hotel occupancy of almost 62 percent on average –72.5 percent in beach areas and 52.5 in cities–, but now these figures are practically zero in most places.

According to the president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac), Francisco Fernández Alonso, as of today, 9 out of 10 restaurants are closed.

With information from Pedro Sánchez, Martha Martínez, Óscar Luna, Jorge Escalante and Jorge Ricardo

.