The Index urged this Monday to reopen the sector despite recognizing the risk of contagion by coronavirus COVID-19

With 45 percent of the nearly 6,300 plants stopped, the National Council of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry (Index) urged this Monday to reopen the sector despite acknowledging the risk of contagion from coronavirus COVID-19.

“Of course we are concerned with the issue of economic revival and of the cases that could occur, as I already mentioned, there have been cases and they will continue to occur unfortunately because this situation is a pandemic“Said Luis Aguirre, president of Index.

As a first step to recovery, Aguirre presented the initiative “B2B COVID-19: business meeting for the development of the supplier in Mexico in the face of the pandemic ”, a virtual platform that will take place on May 20.

In the meeting, he deepened, the Mexican industrialists seek solutions to meet the demand for medical supplies that the country requires and to substitute imports, which they have achieved in the amount of 11.5 billion dollars with past initiatives.

“We have to balance hand in hand with the health authorities the economic aspect to maintain a balance between health and economy, and that the productive platform is not so seriously affected, “added Aguirre.

The importance of maquiladora industry lies in the trade surplus for 64 billion dollars it reached in 2019, when it exported a value of 270 billion dollars, of which 80 percent went to United StatesIndex’s leader recalled.

The sector is one of the most affected by the health emergency that the Mexican Government decreed on March 30, which suspended non-essential activities due to the coronavirus, with 35 thousand 22 infections and 3 thousand 465 confirmed deaths in the country.

But it has also drawn attention for the risk of infection, especially in northern border municipalities that are dedicated to the sector, such as Tijuana (thousand 250) and Mexicali (934) in Baja California, and Juarez City (429), in Chihuahua.

In this situation, the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) asked Monday the Mexican government to increase the tests of COVID-19 as one of the main needs to reactivate the industry.

“We are a country that has applied a very, very small amount of tests, we are one of the countries that has the least amount of tests,” he said. Carlos Salazar, president of the CCE, at the same press conference.

Salazar recalled the pressure that Mexico has from the United States, where the reopening of the industry.

He also regretted that the national content of the Mexican exports it is only 28 percent, a proportion that they intend to increase with the B2B COVID-19.

With information from EFE