MapleStory M’s third anniversary culminates with a massive update featuring a new Angelic Buster character and in-game celebration events.

Update adds Angelic Buster’s Mega Burning event, new character growth event, and special rewards

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – MapleStory M, the free mobile MMORPG available on iOS and Android, continues its third anniversary celebrations with the introduction of Angelic Buster and a series of events for players to enjoy.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005493/es/

MapleStory M Third Anniversary Culminates in Massive Update With New Angelic Buster Character and In-Game Celebration Events (Photo: Business Wire)

Born as a Nova without honor, tail, or magic, Angelic Buster inherited the powers of Eskalade, an ancient dragon that lives in an ancient relic of Pantheon. Equipped with a dragon-shaped arm cannon, known as the Soul Shooter, Angelic Buster is capable of blowing up hordes of enemies with ease. In her second role, this Pirate Nova guards Eskalade’s power in a special ring, known as the Soul Ring, which transforms her into Angelic Buster and allows her to use her special abilities. New characters between levels 3 and 120 can increase by up to two additional levels each time they level up through the Mega Burning event.

This update also includes a number of opportunities for new players to familiarize themselves with the game’s systems and content and get down to business. Upon reaching level 10, new characters will get rewards for completing missions. New users will be able to activate and decorate legendary items through treasure chests. Plus, both new and frequent players will be able to enjoy a wealth of bonus items if they use the paid option for the first time.

The events to mark the third anniversary of the Wizarding World of MapleStory M are:

Read more

Merry-Go Round Craft Event: Players will be able to collect dungeon materials, increase their merry-go round by up to four positions, and earn their own custom seat with a chance to win a deluxe one.

To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the App Store wave Google Play Store and continue @PlayMapleM on Twitter for the latest news.

Assets: MapleStory M Third Anniversary Video / Artwork

Social media: Instagram / Twitter / Twitch / YouTube / Discord

About MapleStory M https://maplestorym.nexon.com/

Released worldwide on July 24, 2018, MapleStory M brings the nostalgic world of the side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile devices, offering the same endless customization possibilities, immersive storylines, and epic boss raids as fans. expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads just 100 days after its release worldwide and recently celebrated its second anniversary with 16 million downloads globally.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. offers an excellent free online gaming experience and live game support by leveraging the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them to exclusively Western audiences. Nexon America has consistently maintained iconic franchises like MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have broken records and captivated gamers. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its first-player approach, and in turn designing the best possible gaming experiences for the Western market.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005493/en/

Contacts

Contact information for the media

Brian klotz

Nexon America

pr@nexon.com