Juan Pablo González Pombo, better known as Juanpis González, well-to-do people from Bogotá, incorporated his cousin Mapis Gómez into JP News, who interviewed him for El País. We also spoke with Alejandro Riaño, the creator of this character, loved by many and hated by others.

Primis, why did you decide to incorporate me into your slave payroll?



Because I needed the entertainment part, the important news part, and well, you always have to support the family, right? And nothing, that you are sitting here is giving you the opportunity, since you did nothing for your life, weon and my aunts had to call me all week, talk to your cousin, help her with this job, so, well, here we are.

Where did you get the class, racist, homophobic and xenophobic?



Like where did I get it from, that is, they have always raised us like this, you know, that is, do not come to do now the one that is not classist or racist or homophobic or anything, because they are reading you, do not be so double .

What will you do if I beat you with my mapisfans, primis?



Mapis, weon, you can try your best, but you’re not going to make it. I mean, I entered the fifth phase and that was madness, nobody could believe it. I am studied and everything, but nobody understood how in two years I achieved what I have achieved. Do not equal, without my support you do not go up. I can kick you out when I feel like it.

And you dropped out of college. Only two semesters of administration, hello …

My heart, not that I was thrown out of college, I dropped out, weon. I realized that this talk that I was getting to study could be invested in the purchase of the Juanpis Mikey theater, so nothing, I invested it, and it was all the seasons that I had, Tuesday and Wednesday in my theater, that is, you did not you have theater

Like Riaño’s wolf, you went through several schools, didn’t you, primis?



No, I went through the CNG, which is like the Bolívar in Cali, the CNG is obviously more top because it is not hot land, it is also capital and cold land, and nothing, I was validating, like the butt personalized but ‘home schooling ‘.

How is the lawsuit that brought you the Ñanzo del Riaño?



No, nothing, the man sent me a lawyer there who is doing his practices, they surely believed that they were going to win and they were leaving 50/50, but I am with Belar de la Espriell, weon, that is, he has never lost. That butter sends me and sends me things and it is not going to be able against me, there is a lot of power and a lot of money in between for me to come and win at this point, being nobody.

What do you think this virus has taught butter and jelly beans?



I think that more to the middle class, to the strata 3, 4, who thought they had it all, that they had achieved it, and are realizing that with the virus they had nothing in the end, that is, they are losing all his things.

What do you think about me the delicious things of your club friends?



Mapis, you know what they think of you, I think half a club has turned you around, weon, that is.

Which politician would you like to have a few royitals with and you couldn’t?

Obviously with Apricot, weon, hopefully there in the Ubérrimo take us some delicious Macalland or some delicious Royal Salute.



What do you admire to the Nayibe, the non-heterosexual?



I think the only thing I admire him is the guabinas he has had, nothing else.



Your followers say that I say I need to be fashion, what do you think?



Yes, I feel that sometimes you go out with a few pints, that is, weon, I think you have to be a little more showy, more showy, that is, and why not, put on tits, you are very flat.

And my mustache, isn’t it my sexappeal?



Hey, prix, it’s your turn to get the laser now, that’s not cool. You swear that you will surpass me, impossible weon with that bozo.

Why are you still single, prix?

Which bachelor, I have too many female who come to my house clandestinely, what happens is that I had a very big challenge with a female from Neiva and you know that I do not mess with people or people, or from lower strata, nor that it does not have surnames and they are not blue blood. But it happened to me and it was a very hard blow that did not crown that lap.

What has been your most top interviewee and the most successful?

Obviously, the top interviews have been Palomix, Paloma Valencia, and the Cabalchis, María Fernanda Cabal. I felt like I was in my sauce, so it sounds very thin. And the most buttery of all, that of Lord Petrovski, that is, only the breath, the spoken, the Ferragamo, because it ended up with a whole brand, in short, fag.

Are you not keen to show your apartment? With so many people with nothing.



No, it does not hurt me, let’s say that, that is, hunger has always existed, this is not new, people are very wrong, like ‘fag, there are people who do not eat’, of all life weon, this is not It is something new and I have to be showing my riches, my ‘lifestyle’ and the phrase of the family, the “pretend and reign”, is always there.

Alejandro Riaño, creator of Juanpis

How has been the reception of your new platform?

It has been very positive, we did not expect people’s response in this way, not only because they are supporting us, but because of the work behind it, where 50% of the profits are donated to Techo, who are doing a incredible work throughout the country and is to provide markets that help families who are having a hard time of this pandemic, have been more than 1600 and we are happy.

We continue at Riaño Producciones generating content, fortunately, we have not had to remove anyone from the office. We work 24/7 to bring more content to people, to make quarantine more bearable. There is a huge challenge to continue growing, you will see what is coming for the platform. We have had a lot of problems, some of them drop it, others don’t get it, or they were double charged and we have to pay them back, take care of complaints, it’s not easy, but every time we polish things.

What do you think of those who compare JP News to Quac, Garzón newscast?

No, I think there is no point of comparison, it was other times, another format, I wish one were one percent of Jaime’s thought, which was wonderful. What one can see is that history repeats itself, that in Colombia we have no memory, so there are many topics that were talked about at that time that are being repeated now, we return and fall again and again, but my point of The view is always from that other side from which it had not been spoken, from racism, homophobia, from these nefarious characters that do much harm to the country and the world.

What poignant news has it cost you to turn into satire?



Almost every day the news is tough and making it a joke and for people to understand sarcasm is complex. The murder of Alejandro Llinás, Tayrona’s social leader, was quite hard news; The issue of Venezuelans costs me, I cannot understand xenophobia.

What other characters are coming besides Mapis?



There is Facundo, the accountant of the Juanpis González family, and little by little we will discover good and bad characters that will strengthen his universe. And we have Fabián Asdrúbal Chávez, the mamerto, in fact there is the page where he has more than 17,000 followers, but we have him guarded, there is still a lot of fabric to cut from Juanpis.

Alexander the terrible

Alejandro, according to his mother, Sylvia Pradilla, “was a very calm child, a little introverted, judicious. He liked to spend many hours alone.

I made up games, without having to interact with anyone, I thought I was autistic. He stayed in the same place where he left it, for hours. In his time at school, he made me invite friends to play and after a while he would say ‘call them so they don’t come.’ ” She says that her son “was a great soccer player, he represented Colombia in the children’s league in the USA. and I rode divinely on a bicycle ”.

At 13, the boy exorcised his shyness with the theater, arranged the chairs for the assistants, did the box office and performed for the whole family. “He was very good at gathering masses, he had an overwhelming personality, at that age he invented his own very funny character, Tito Tulio. He put on a pair of pants with suspenders and he pulled it up to his throat and inflated his cheeks and spoke in a very nice way, he made the whole family and employees laugh and they bought their tickets at a ridiculous price ”. Then, says the mother, she joined a friend and they showed up at the schools where they were paid. “Theaters were crowded with people. He started to gain fame with his first show ‘Stupidities for Laughing’, then he joined Andrés López who saw in him a promising future. ”

Alejandro lived his adolescence in the middle of two worlds: that of his father, the sculptor Alberto Riaño, who lived in the La Macarena neighborhood, in the center of Bogotá. And that of his mother, a textile designer, who lived in the north of Bogotá.

When his parents separated, María, whom Alejandro now calls his “hermañager”, being older than him “took a very maternal and overprotective role,” says the mother, “they had their differences like every child, but they have always been very united and they adore. She has been organizing everything. They make a great team. Every day they make me more proud. ”

For her part, María Riaño says that she admires everything about Alejandro: “His current discipline, his humor, his intelligence, heart, his desire to help others and build a country that always puts the other above him” . Of course, criticizes him for being too busy, “for wanting to do things automatically sometimes we go on the air with something that we have not reviewed.”

While Sylvia admires her son for “his loyalty, his generosity, commitment and love for what he does, his perseverance and his way of working with all discipline”. He confesses that they have a wonderful relationship with him. “I hated that he had to go to school, we had a delicious time together, I was always a pimp with him, more than buddies.”

For her, Alejandro carries the art, inherited from her parents, her maternal grandparents and the whole family, through her DNA.

Little friend of punishments, she should have reprimanded him for committing irresponsible acts. “They took him out of several schools. In March I always expected to receive a fax or a circular saying: ‘Your child cannot return to school after Easter. In the José Joaquín Casas school they took him out for having a drink in the thermos of the bicycle on the Day of the No Car. At the Agustín Nieto Caballero School, to which I passed it, they asked me not to send it anymore, only on Fridays to be part of the station, because it made them laugh a lot. That bothered me and I told them: “If Alejandro can’t go back to school, much less to the station, he is not a clown.” He kept telling him to put on the batteries, that if he wanted to leave his twenties with a beard and a mustache and with a natural son. In the end, it was validated at Colegio Baquerizo y Murillo on 71 with 13, but because of the distance we lived almost every day, it was a few minutes late and they returned it. He collected 23 failures for returns, I spoke with the directors and seeing my anguish, they were erased, if I would not still be in school.

Alejandro’s biggest prank was taking the car without permission one day at ten at night and returning at seven in the morning, all for going to say goodbye to a girl at the airport. “He left a lump with his shape on the bed, pretending to be lying down, he said goodbye to go to sleep, with my nephew, silent, they rolled the car and poured gasoline leaving the cell phone as a garment. My nephew Felipe rang the alarm clock at home and my sister called me asking about him. I did not sleep. I waited for Alejandro in the corner of the house enraged and when he arrived I hit him with a belt repeating: ría Raise crows and they will gouge out your eyes. ’”

Today Sylvia cries when she sees the theaters crowded with people, with endless queues for her functions and large billboards with the photo of her son welcoming him in every city and every country. She loved Stupidities to Laugh, Every Child with her Ticket, Entre Perros nos Entendemos and with her husband saw her shows in Miami and Madrid.

Laugh with cause

While the character Juanpis González has 2 million followers on his Instagram account, @juanpisgonzalez, the creator of this, Alejandro Riaño @alejandroria, has 874,000. People believe that Riaño is Juanpis. And that Juanpis is Riaño. And yes, perhaps it was once, many years ago, due to social pressure, but today the opposite pole of his character is confessed.

“The key to my brother’s success is that he has never worked thinking of him but of others, he has such a giant heart that others will always be above him. Everything he has done in his life has been thinking of others, whether it be making them laugh, building a country, helping social organizations, joining forces and efforts to make problems visible, ”says his sister María Riaño.

For Alejandro, not everything is laughter. He has received threats, because not everyone understands the sarcasm that he uses through his character to criticize those who are like Juanpis: “I have never thought of leaving the country, they threatened me and I had to speak to my wife and family, to that they understand it, in this country we are afraid to say things head-on because we know what the result is, but we continue with this work without shutting up, we will not rest until people open their eyes and stop continuing to give power to those who they do us so much damage in the country. ”

“Juanpis is a detestable being for many, but he is a mockery of people who live by appearances,” says his mother, a witness to the goodwill of his son: “he has been helping children with cancer for several years; He donated the tickets for his show for the transplant of Emilio, a low-income boy, who sent water to La Guajira. “

All through the ALMA Foundation that she has with her sister (AL de Alejandro and MA, de María). With Movistar Arena they gave $ 460 million, built a school with Proyecto Guajira, with Alimentar Colombia they created a Food Collection Center that in six months has fed more than 7000 people with 17 tons of food. With Techo Colombia they built 17 houses in Cúcuta for Colombian-Venezuelans. And a theater in Chocó.

