Mapi Sánchez Alayeto announces that he suffers from Multiple Sclerosis

06/14/2021 at 10:23 PM CEST

The padel player Mapi Sanchez Alayeto announced this Monday, through his personal Instagram account, that he suffers from multiple recurrent sender sclerosis.

“As many of you know, I was withdrawn from the WPT in Alicante due to health problems, which I have been dragging on. After doing all the corresponding tests I already have the results and the definitive diagnosis: relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis”, reports the player, who forms a couple with his twin sister Majo.

And concluded: “This is an unpredictable disease and, regardless of the outbreaks that may appear, what I can assure you is that there will never be a lack of will, effort, sacrifice, perseverance and that atomika energy that characterizes us !! I just wanted to inform you of my new reality since you are always there, which I thank in advance. Thank you always for your unconditional support! “.

Mapi, who became number one with his sister Majo, is currently the 11th racket in the ATP rankings and his last triumph was in the Adeslas Open 2020 tournament held at the Madrid Arena from August 2 to 9 last year. .