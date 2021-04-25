Mapfre shines 9% with its new allies in the Ibex 35

Mapfre continues to add alliances in an attempt to restore what was lost in its agreement with Bankia after its merger with Caixabank. At the moment the negotiation is ongoing, which, as The Information tells us, seems to be tough if we stick to the positions of both parties. What was initially talked about in the market was going to be a compensation of between 400 to 600 million, it seems that now we are talking about higher numbers, which do not fall for Mapfre than 1000 million and that do not rise from 750 for CaixaBank.

Beyond that front Mapfre greens old alliances. Like the one signed with Santander a couple of years ago, when they signed a strategic agreement to underwrite various types of insurance from automobiles to multi-risk. And now it is extended until 2037, as you can see, very long term. And it expands its product coverage in both ways: Mapfre will be able to market the Cantabrian entity’s cards, for example, and the bank will do the same with the insurance company’s policies.

In this field, it has also just endorsed the expansion of its alliance with Iberdrola, after adding strengths, as indicated in January, when initiating the insurance group that would commercialize energy products. Now it is about the creation of a joint vehicle between the two, with a majority of 80% of the insurer compared to 20% of the electric, in renewable matters. An ambitious project in which Mapfre could even invest up to 800 million euros to achieve a green energy production capacity of 1,000 MW.

Mapfre’s idea is to expand its diversification, given the low yield of the bonds and to achieve good yields, which in this case expect to move between 5 and 8%. By the way, it establishes sustainable investments in Mapfre’s portfolio.

In its quotation graph we see how the value recovers 9% so far this year, with just cuts of 1.4% in the last month, but recovers 15% from the 2021 low.

Among the analysts, its shareholder remuneration policy is also valued. At the beginning of the month, JPMorgan was overweight the security from the previous underweight with a price target up from € 1.70 to the current € 1.96, giving it market potential of almost 13% to the value. They consider that it is cheap in the market with those levels of profitability per dividend that is around 7% for the value.

Ei’s premium indicators suggest that Mapfre reaches a total score, in bullish mode, of 8.5 points, revised slightly down from the 10 totals. On the negative side, the decreasing medium-term volume stands out and the amplitude range is increasing. At its best, the medium and long-term uptrend, the slow and fast positive total momentum, the long-term volume is increasing and the medium-term range is decreasing.

For Mapfre, “the reduction in contracting activity puts the attack on annual highs in check, which results in a scenario of gradual consolidation in the short term that may begin to test the first levels of support, movements that for the moment would be far behind. of being a threat to the viability of the growing structure in the medium term as long as it does not violate the level of 1,707 euros per share ”, as José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies points out.

Mapfre on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

