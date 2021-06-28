Mapfre returns to May levels with a brake on its climb

Mapfre returns to May levels

Mapfre is about to end a month, what, if this trend continues, will be negative for the value. After reaching highs in the middle of the month, investors have taken profits and are taking the insurer away from its best levels of the year, in line with the good performance of financial values ​​so far this year. Despite the rebound of 1.33% registered in the last two sessions.

But there, in front of the banks it moves with advances that reach half of what they harvested, but in line with what the second-listed company in the sector, Catalana Occidente, is doing, albeit far, because it more than doubles its progress in the performance of the third-listed company, Línea Directa in its first year.

Thus, Mapfre, in its quotation graph, we see how it bounces above the percentage point in the two preceding sessions, but after losing no less than 5.8% in the previous five. In the last month the falls reached 4.3%, while the annual advance stands at 16.5%.

Mapfre annual price

As we say, Mapfre and CaixaBank are not close to a resolution regarding compensation that it has to receive the first of the second after the merger with Bankia, far from it. And it seems that the agreement is delayed. For now what Mapfre does is establish and expand its own with Santander. They have reached 100,000 policies after two years of agreement on automobile insurance, commercial multi-risk, SMEs and civil liability insurance.

Now they have also just launched a new insurance, adapted to new needs with digitization: we are talking about cyber insurance with data protection for SMEs and freelancers that bill up to 10 million euros a year.

“In a valuation by ratios and low EPS forecast for the end of 2021 of € 0.23 / share, there is a margin between value and price. The market discounts a PER of 8.42v, with room for improvement compared to an average PER for the Ibex 35> 26v. Undervaluation also by book value (Mapfre’s PVC at 0.67x based on 2021e forecasts, compared to an average for the Ibex 35> 2 “)”, highlights María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies.

And the fundamental Ei expert adds that “the yield on dividend is one of the highest in the Ibex 35, Yield> 7.5%. Based on our fundamental valuation, we see a significant gap between value and price, so we are positive with the value in the medium / long term ”.

Mapfre “cedes short-term positions, consolidating below its 40-period simple moving average or medium-term, while attacking important support areas, such as 1,779 / 1,764 euros per share. The violation of the aforementioned levels would allow to think about attacking 1.65 / 1.6395 euros per share “, as indicated by the technical analyst of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González.

Mapfre technical analysis of the value

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Mapfre’s downward decline, which is taking it back to the levels of early May, has reduced its total score by no less than two points, in consolidation mode. In fact, right now it reaches 6.5 points out of the 10 possible for the value.

On the positive side we find the long-term trend of Mapfre, which is bullish, the total moment, both slow and fast, which is positive, the long-term volume, which is increasing, and the amplitude range that is decreasing in the medium term.

On the negative side, it stands out greatly, which conditions and enables this reduction of points, the downtrend in the medium term, but also the volume in the medium term, which is decreasing for the value and the long-term volatility that is increasing for Mapfre.

