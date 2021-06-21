Mapfre moves away from its best levels of the year … although its solvency improves

Mapfre inside value analysis

Mapfre recovers as a company after the pandemic. And this is demonstrated by the progress in its solvency ratio II that it has just updated before the CNMV. At the end of March, it reached 201%, with an improvement of 8.1 points compared to the end of last year. An improvement that the company highlights as a positive evolution of financial variables in an environment of recovery from the crisis associated with Covid-19.

Last March, it expected to be close to that 200% level, once the insurance supervisor approved its internal model for calculating longevity risk in the group and after adding 5% for its break with Bankia. At the moment it has already surpassed it but the pact does not arrive. It seems that everything is slowing down before the ERE of CaixaBank that is delaying the negotiation, which does not seem to advance.

Meanwhile, its president Antonio Huertas points out that the changes derived from the pandemic pose challenges and opportunities for his sector. In fact, he considers that no matter how many changes occur in the world, there will always be assets to protect.

In its quotation graph we see how the value begins one week, after the close of the previous one in negative. It returns to levels of May 11 as it moves away from annual highs and goes negative in June. So far this year it maintains advances of 18.4%.

From a fundamental point of view, María Mira, Ei expert highlights that “in a valuation by ratios and low EPS forecast for the end of 2021 of € 0.23 / share, there is a margin between value and price. The market discounts a PER of 8.42v, with room for improvement compared to an average PER for the Ibex 35> 26v. Undervaluation also by book value (Mapfre’s PVC at 0.67x based on 2021e forecasts, compared to an average for the Ibex 35> 2). The dividend yield is one of the highest in the Ibex 35, Yield> 7.5% 2.

The fundamental expert of Investment Strategies points out that “based on our fundamental valuation we see an important gap between value and price so we are positive with the value in the medium / long term ”.

From a technical point of view, Eduardo Faus, the technical analyst of Renta 4 states that “although in the medium / long term the theoretical bullish projections point higher, in the short term he threatens to lose the step of the bullish guideline the October-November lows, which could plunge it into a consolidation phase, whose main immediate support is between 1.65 and 1.70 euros, a level that precedes 1.45 euros. Important resistance band at 2 euros ”.

For José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies at Mapfre “the price is stuck at the height of important resistance levels, such as; (1) the bottom downward guideline and (2) the 1.8945 euros per share, a brake on advances that will not begin to develop a greater downside risk as long as the price does not pierce the area of ​​previous resistance, now converted into support areas, projected from 1,779 / 1,764 euros per share, an area that is an approximation to its simple moving average of 40 periods or medium term ”.

The Investment Strategies premium technical indicators tell us that the stock remains bullish and, although it loses half a point in its last review, it maintains a high total score in 8.5 out of 10 possible points. Only negatively we find the medium-term volume that is decreasing for the value and the long-term range of amplitude that is increasing. The rest, upward trend in the medium and long term, total slow and fast positive moment for the value, increasing volume in the long term and decreasing volatility in the medium term.

