Mapfre earns 173 million until March, 36.7% more, for Spain and America

Mapfre’s attributable profit in the first quarter of this year amounted to 173 million euros, which implies a growth of 36.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by the improvement of the business in Spain, Latin America and North America, as well as the reinsurance business.

This increase is especially significant, since, according to the company, “it occurs after accounting for more than 109 million euros in the quarter corresponding to claims incurred by Covid-19, of which more than 34 million correspond to Health and 48 million to Life-Risk – practically concentrated in Latin America- “. The decrease in the accident rate in cars and general insurance continues due to containment measures and slowdown in economic activity.

Mapfre’s total revenues between January and March stood at 7,304 million euros, which represents a reduction of 0.4%, while premiums amounted to 5,896 million euros, 3.3% lower than the same period of the previous year. However, at a constant exchange rate, premiums grew 3.2%.

The combined ratio has improved almost six percentage points, compared to the same quarter (prior to the Covid) of the previous year, reaching 94.3%, highlighting the reduction in automobiles and the absence of relevant catastrophic accidents, since the Puerto Rico earthquake was registered in 2020.

The attributable equity of the insurance company at the end of March 2021 stood at 8,289 million euros and total assets stood at 69,965 million euros.

Mapfre’s investments at the end of March amounted to 44,593 million euros. 51.3% of these investments correspond to sovereign fixed income and 18.2% to corporate fixed income, while 6.6% of the total is invested in variable income, the rest corresponding to treasury and other investments.

The provisional Solvency II ratio as of December 2020 stood at 192.9%, reflecting the great resilience and solidity of the balance sheet, together with active investment management. The final data for the close of the 2020 financial year will be published in May. The Solvency ratio has been strengthened by extending the application to the entire Group of the internal longevity risk model used in Spain, recently authorized by the supervisor.

Spain continues to be the country that contributes the most to the group’s results, with 107 million in quarterly profit, 5% higher, and with a net impact of 20 million derived from the Filomena snow storm, which at the beginning of the year especially hit central Spain.