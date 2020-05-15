The MAPFRE call center, si24, has continued to provide services to its customers and suppliers during the health crisis, carrying out more than 340,000 procedures in Madrid in this period. Of the total number of clients who have contacted the contact center, 26% did so from the Community of Madrid.

All these efforts have been made with more than 1,400 managers working from their homes since practically the beginning of the crisis to avoid contagion. The channels used to contact si24 have been telephone calls, emails, access to the MAPFRE portal and to the company’s customer area on the Internet.

In all Spain MAPFRE in this period, it has attended more than a million telephone calls and has made around 280,000 transactions through the Internet. Of all the inquiries made, 62.7% have corresponded to requests for the provision of services and other related matters, being the most demanded household benefits, followed by roadside assistance and health authorizations. In addition, those relating to death insurance have increased by 100%, a field in which MAPFRE has performed more than 1,650 services in Madrid during the state of alarm.

A 25.9% of queries made through the contact center Those related to general care (increasing by 30% during confinement), 6.3% of commercial care and 5.1% of support for the MAPFRE Network.

MAPFRE’s si24 has paid special attention to the most vulnerable groups and for this reason, a campaign has been carried out to assist policyholders over 70 years of age, offering different services such as telemarketing or mobile repair, which MAPFRE provides to its clients within its loyalty plan.

MAPFRE is the leading company in the Community of Madrid and has more than 1,200,000 customers, 800 employees and around 300 offices in the area where it offers a close and personalized service.