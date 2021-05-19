Mapfre at highs and about to pay dividend

Mapfre is about to dividend. In fact, today is the last day that your shares will trade with that right to receive it. As of tomorrow they will be listed ex-dividend, which reaches 0.0757 euros gross per share in what represents their second payment against the results of 2020. The first was paid to shareholders in December and its total profitability exceeds 6.7% in the market, one of the best collectively paid by companies on the stock market.

But beyond the shareholder remuneration, we find the statements of its chairman Antonio Huertas, who did not want to pronounce on the amount of the compensation after the forced rupture of his alliance with Bankia after the absorption of CaixaBank. A process that is underway and that analysts rate at a fork increasingly ascending that could reach 1,000 million. He emphasizes that what the valuation procedure establishes, which is clear in the contract, will be what will determine the compensation.

While its president continues to think about reinforcing its international presence in Brazil, Mexico, Europe and the US. Although we have learned that it is going to withdraw its Verti digital subsidiary from that country since objectives have not been achieved, as indicated by Expansión. In parallel, Santander Mapfre increases premiums exponentially compared to last year in that joint venture created between the two companies.

In its stock chart we see how it breaks resistance again reaching annual highs above those it surrounds, after the slight fall in value in yesterday’s session. It also maintains a positive trend in the last twenty trading sessions with advances that exceed 10% and that have risen by 20.4% so far this year.

Mapfre YTD quote

“In a valuation by ratios and low EPS forecast for the end of 2021 of € 0.23 / share, there is a margin between value and price. The market discounts a PER of 8.42v, with room for improvement compared to an average PER for the Ibex 35> 26v. Undervaluation also by book value (Mapfre’s PVC at 0.67x based on 2021e forecasts, compared to an average for the Ibex 35> 2). The yield on dividend is one of the highest in the Ibex 35, Yield> 7.5%. Based on our fundamental valuation we see a significant gap between value and price, therefore we are positive with the value in the medium / long term “, according to the fundamental analyst of Ei, María Mira

Read more

Mapfre fundamental analysis

The premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies show us that Mapfre, although maintaining the bullish tone, reduces its total score to 8.5 points from the previous 9. With an upward trend in the medium and long term, total momentum, both slow and fast, positive for the stock, with long-term growing business volume and a decreasing medium-term range for the stock. Among the negative, highlights the medium-term volume that is decreasing and the range of amplitude that is increasing in the long term.

Mapfre, according to the technical analyst of Investment Strategies José Antonio González, “manages to register an upward momentum that allows it to overcome previous relative highs, after finding support in its simple moving average of 40 periods or in the medium term, whose positive slope continues to invite us to prioritize the long or buy side, as long as we do not witness a violation of the support zone projected from 1,718 / 1,707 euros per share. Next target is the area of ​​1,966 euros per share and the downward guideline in the background ”.

Mapfre on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Mapfre technical analysis

For Sergio Ávila, from IG “The Spanish insurance company is in a very important recovery phase from the lows of October. After that floor, it activated a theoretical objective for a second upward impulse at 2.05 euros, which would be close to complete. The next subsequent resistance level would be at 2.34 euros. Due to discounted cash flows, the value would be trading below its theoretical intrinsic value, which we place at around 3.25 euros ”.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.