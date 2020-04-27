After the national government formalized the decree that extended social, preventive and compulsory isolation until next May 10 and authorized outings of up to one hour for citizens who wanted to go walking near their homes, several provinces came out to clarify that This last measure will not be implemented in all of its municipalities.

This is the case of Buenos Aires, one of the most affected areas in Argentina by the coronavirus, along with the Federal Capital. For this reason, the authorities of both places signed a joint communiqué with Santa Fe and Córdoba to warn that only in some localities will this recreational practice be authorized.

Few hours later, the Buenosairean governor, Axel Kicillof, shared on his Twitter account a map detailing parties where short walks will be allowed, those where they will continue to be prohibited and where there is still no definition in this regard.

“In order to avoid the proliferation of versions, here you can see how the leisure outing permit will be applied in the municipalities of the Province. Each district can modify its situation with the passing of the hours and will be informed, “explained the president.

Furthermore, Kicillof highlighted that each mayor will be in charge of “communicating to its citizens the current protocol for this activity, cAs for each of those authorized within the framework of social, preventive and compulsory isolation ”.

In the image it can be seen that in a large part of the conurbation the quarantine will continue in the same way in which it had been carried out, without the possibility of recreational outings. In this way, the new measure announced by President Alberto Fernández will not apply for the time being in areas such as Vicente López, San Fernando, Escobar, San Isidro, Zárate, Luján, Avellaneda, La Matanza or San Martín, among others.

On the other hand, the rides if they were enabled in Exaltation of the Cross, Brandsen and Marcos Paz, although always following the sanitary regulations in force, such as maintaining distance from other people and using a chinstrap or any element that covers the nose, mouth and chin.

Further away, already in the interior of the province, the measure was also authorized in parties such as Baradero, Laprida, General La Madrid, Coronel Suárez, Tornquist, Villarino, Puán, Carlos Casares, General Madariaga, General Lavalle, Tordillo, Rivadavia, Leandro N. Alem and Monte Hermoso, in addition to others.

Instead, that was not the case for regions like General Pueyrredón, Tandil, Olavarría, Dolores, Castelli, Chacabuco, Junín, Pergamino, Bahía Blanca, Coronel Pringles, Carmen de Areco or Chacabuco, where people can only go out to shop or work, if they carry out any activity except isolation.

On the other hand, the map also indicated those places where there is still no definition of whether or not walks will be allowed, so the people who live in those parts of Buenos Aires will have to wait for the decision each mayor at the time.

In this situation are, for example, Tres Arroyos, Chascomús, Mar Chiquita, Necochea, Bolivar, Roque Pérez, Lincoln, Pehuajó, 9 de Julio, Bragado, Trenque Lauquen, Saavedra and Patagones.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health of the Nation, so far in the province of Buenos Aires, 1331 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected, to which regularly new infected are added. It is the area of ​​Argentina with the highest number of people infected with COVIDTherefore, the implementation of the walks in this district was expected to be limited.