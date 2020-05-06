Currently, the technical term used for these areas that do not have new generation connections (NGA) is white areas and gray areas. The white areas They are those that do not have broadband network coverage, nor do they have the forecast to receive it from an operator within three years based on credible investment plans. In the case of gray areasThese are those that only have new generation broadband coverage or provision to receive installation within three years from a single operator.

Therefore, white areas are the ones that are really worrying, since in the others local operators come into play or are dedicated to wiring less profitable areas that, although there is no real competition between operators, at least there is the option of having a fiber optic connection. In addition, those operators may offer access to NEBA fiber.

Map to consult the white and gray areas in Spain

Until 2020, consulting if our home was in a white or gray area was quite complicated, since only listings that were very unclear were published. For this reason, Digital Agenda produced an official map of the gray and white areas, which we can consult at this link.

The map is fairly easy to interpret. The areas that appear with purple are white, and the areas that appear gray are gray. Thanks to this, we can corroborate if there really is any plan to wire our municipality, neighborhood or building with fiber, or if on the contrary we will have to continue waiting to see if a new aid plan is created to accelerate that deployment.

Operators like Movistar affirm that by 2024 all the population that has ADSL coverage today will switch to fiber optics. By the end of 2021, when the first aid plan ends, fiber is expected to reach 91% of the population. With the map, operators and the government have a basis to be able to contrast in which areas the aid should be applied to help reduce the digital divide. At the moment, thanks to the actions of the operators and the aid granted by the government, Spain is one of the most advanced countries in terms of fiber optics, being the country with the largest number of kilometers installed in the European Union and leader in FTTH.