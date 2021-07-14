Map of Trump’s border wall: detailed location and ecological effects



Donald Trump built 400 miles of wall in his administration.

Photo: SAUL LOEB / . / .

The environmental group Wildlands Network released a map on Tuesday that accurately documents the construction of the border wall made under the administration of the former president Donald trump on the southern border of Arizona and New Mexico.

The map shows the sections that were completed, as well as incomplete parts and regions where previous barriers already existed.

The group’s researchers worked for two years to finish the project, using remote sensing and extensive fieldwork in the field.

Border wall map. (Photo: .)

Starting in March 2019, Wildlands Network began mapping the border wall construction project from documents outlining the planned locations.

And for the next two years the team used drones, ground photography, and a Gps to track the project.

“This map is an important resource to show and understand where the damage to the environment caused by the border wall should be prioritized and remedied, including the regions where segments should be demolished”Myles Traphagen, Wildlands Network border area coordinator, said in a press release.

Traphagen, who was in charge of the mapping project, highlighted that the construction of the border wall has affected the habitats of areas of migration and animal reproduction.

The group has identified six regions where they consider priority should be given to restoring the environment as soon as possible.

Arizona includes sites in the Patagonia Mountains, Pajarito Mountains, and the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, while New Mexico features the Whitewater Mountains and Carrizalillo Mountains.

Last January, and as one of the first measures of his presidency, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to stop construction of the border wall.

Likewise, the Government announced that the remaining funds from the construction of the wall would be used, among others, for the restoration of the affected areas.

During the Trump Administration, more than 400 miles of border wall were built along the border with Mexico, mostly on the Arizona border, where there is a large amount of federal land.

Numerous species such as deer, bears, wild boar and pumas have been impacted by the construction of the border wall by isolating these populations of animals that migrate from one side of the border to the other.

