The Mexican health authorities reported this Friday that the balance of deaths from the coronavirus epidemic in the country is 546 deaths. The positive cases to the COVID-19For their part, they are already 6,875.

The number of suspicious cases reached 13,364 and patients who tested negative were 28,126, which gives a grand total of 48,365 people studied until this April 17.

Among the confirmed cases, the Mexico City reached 2,080 positive cases, and ranks as the federal entity with the most infected. They are followed by the State of Mexico, with 754 and Baja California, with 536 infected people. Colima, with seven cases was the state with the least infections but in one day two deaths were reported, Durango has 19 positives while Zacatecas has 23 positives, continue to the end of the list as entities with the lowest number of confirmed cases.

Among coronavirus deaths, Mexico City continues to lead, with 136 deaths. It is followed by the State of Mexico, which together with the capital make up the Metropolitan Area, with 49 deaths. Sinaloa, with 43, is the third state with the highest number of fatalities.

Aguascalientes, Zacatecas and Colima, with two deaths each, are the entities with the lowest numbers in that section. However, Colima stands out, since despite having only seven positive patients, he has reported the loss of two lives.

The people recovered are 2,627, that is to say, 38% of the confirmed infected have already overcome the condition.

Among the confirmed cases, 58% are men and 42% are women. Between 20 and 59 years, outpatient cases exceed those hospitalized, but between 60 and those over 95 years, hospitalization cases are more common than outpatients, although in both age ranges cases of both occur types.

Of the positive cases in all ages, 63.94% are outpatients in the country, that is, 4,396 patients. The stable hospitalized already represent 10.76% or 740 people. The seriously hospitalized, on the other hand, total 1,424, 20.71%; lastly, there are 315 people intubated, 4.58% of the total.

Among the deaths confirmed by COVID-19, 70% are men and 30% are women. 43% of these fatalities suffered from hypertension; 37.36% suffered from diabetes; 32.6% were obese; and 11.54% smoking.

Furthermore, 10.26% suffered from COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); 7.33% suffered from cardiovascular disease. 6.96% had chronic kidney failure. 5.86% had immunosuppression. 3.11% suffered from asthma and 0.73% of fatalities had HIV or AIDS.

Yes Together, the suspected cases and the cases confirmed by COVID-19 are considered, there would be a total of 20,239 cases in the country: 14,610 cases are ambulatory; 2,123 are hospitalized stable; 3,016 are bass and 490 are intubated.

Deaths, adding suspected and confirmed cases, would be 699 nationwide, since to the 546 confirmed deaths, 153 are added.

For his part, Dr. José Luis Alomía, the general director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health (SSa), indicated that the national incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 5.37, and the Mexican capital Baja California Sur and Quintana Roo are the states with the highest rate. The first two, already above 20 people per 100,000 inhabitants.

Until the cut this Friday, there are already 501 municipalities with at least one infected with COVID-19, 20.4% of the 2,457 municipalities in which the country is divided.

Earlier, The Mexican government reported that 161 countries joined President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s call for all nations to join the proposal to avoid speculation and hoarding. of medical resources and possible vaccines against COVID-19.

“It is likely that next Monday the ONU (United Nations) adopt the Mexican proposal as a resolution of its General Assembly“he expressed Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Ambassador of Mexico to said organization.

Furthermore, with the imminent arrival of phase 3 of the coronavirus epidemic in the country, where positive cases of COVID-19 are expected to increase rapidly, López Obrador requested the help of nurses and doctors aged 60 and 65 to strengthen the health sector in hospitals where cases related to this condition are not treated.