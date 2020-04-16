This morning at a press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accompanied by the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, announced the projections of the Covid-19 epidemic in the country, where there are currently registered 5,847 positives, while 449 deaths from this disease were recorded.

López-Gatell explained that they have identified the municipalities with the highest transmission of the disease and they are located in Tijuana, Mexicali, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Puebla.

The Undersecretary of Health explained that in just over 900 municipalities in the country, quarantine may be lifted on May 17Since its transmission level is very low, like that of phase 1. However, it emphasized that it is essential to avoid trips to these places and to maintain confinement until that date to prevent cases from spreading.

The three states with the most positive numbers for COVID-19 are the Mexico City, with 1,686 people, they follow the State of Mexico, with 659 infected, and Baja California, with 464 patients. Colima, with seven infected people, is the federative entity with the least positives so far.

“The contagion is increasingly accelerated”, Indicated the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell. “Transmission in the country is geographically focused. That is, in urban areas. Suburban or rural areas do not yet have a very relevant transmission ”, he completed.

In the vast majority of municipalities where there has been no high transmission, they estimate that the return to classes and business activity will start from May 17However, in the municipalities where there is a greater number of infected people (which are the large cities and metropolitan areas), they are expected to return to these activities Until the 1st of June.

The health sector official presented various graphs where a statistical comparison is made of how the cases would have shot up to more than 30,000 in late April if they had not taken the measures of confinement in schools and work.

“We are succeeding in the measures that Mexico anticipated to flatten the epidemic curve, few countries have been successful,” said López-Gatell.

Likewise, scientists and mathematicians estimated that the maximum peak of cases is expected between May 8 and 10., while it would remain until May 25 and from there it would start the descent in the case curve.

The end of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in the country is expected for June 25. However, he emphasized that this will occur only if the measures of the Sana Distancia Day are followed.

In contrast, the incidence rate of confirmed cases puts Baja California Sur in the first place, with 20 infected by every 100,000 inhabitants. It is followed by the Mexican capital and Quintana Roo, which have more than 15 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Of all those infected in Mexico, 58% are men and the remaining 42% are women and, given the distribution by age groups, “there is a predominance of mild cases among young adults and in older adults the frequency is higher in severe cases, ”added López-Gatell.

The suspected cases are already 11,717 and the negative ones number 25,138 people, for a grand total of 42,702 patients studied.

However, that does not mean that there are no serious cases among young adults or that there are no mild cases among older people. “Yes there are,” said the official.

Among those infected so far, there are 64.32% of outpatient cases. Stable inpatients represent 11% of the total, that is, 643 people. The On the other hand, serious cases are already 20.3%, which represents 1,187 patients. The intubated are 256, 4.38% of the total.

Finally, López-Gatell announced “Good news” in the midst of the health emergency that Mexico is going through: 2,282 people have already recovered from COVID-19, that is, 39% from the patients.