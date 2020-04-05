The number of infected people due to the Covid-19 coronavirus reached 1890, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa). The death toll rose to 79.

Also, there are 5,827 suspected cases, 9,467 negative cases, and a total of 17,184 people studied. In a single day, 202 confirmed cases and 19 deaths from coronavirus increased in the national territory.

During the press conference offered on Saturday night, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell, indicated that the situation of the suspected cases will be resolved in the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, the Valley of Mexico Metropolitan Area continues to be the most affected by the disease.

In Mexico City it reports 469 cases, 180 in the State of Mexico, 125 in Puebla and 120 in Jalisco.

However, when using the incidence rate, which means how many cases occur per 100,000 people, the entities vary. Mexico City is the first state entity with 5.3 cases, followed by Quintana Roo with 4.35, Aguascalientes with 3.42, and Baja California Sur with 3.36.

Hugo López-Gatell explained that 58% of the infected people are men and 42% women. In addition, it indicated that 77.9% of positive coronavirus cases have been ambulatory, 9.3% are stable, 11.4% are considered severe and 1.3 are in an intubation state.

He highlighted that the population that has most required hospitalization services has been the elderly, followed by those between 50 and 59 years of age.

When comparing the situation in Mexico with other countries, López-Gatell stated that the average age in the country is approximately 10 years younger than in European countries or 7 years younger than the US average. “An element that is not necessarily going to reduce the risk, but it does make the probability that people with Covid-19 will be less complicated due to the fact that they are younger.“, he claimed.

Regarding the comorbidity or common characteristics of the deceased, he explained that there are hypertension (41.77%), obesity (39.24%), diabetes (39.24%), chronic kidney failure (11.38%), lung diseases (11.39%), smoking (10.13%), cardiovascular disease (6.33%), and immunosuppression (3.80%).

The Undersecretary of Health highlighted that one of the key factors in the complication of Covid-19 cases is the existence of previous chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

Hugo López-Gatell insisted that Mexico has one of the highest prevalences of diabetes in the world with 14%. In addition, 75% of the population in the country is overweight or obese.

The undersecretary stated that this is the product of four decades of poor nutrition, “a diet driven by products of low nutritional quality and high caloric power in industrialized foods. We are having consequences of that epidemic“

Likewise, López Gatell assured that in most cases the Covid-19 virus is a mild disease, which is self-limiting and removes itself and the person is restored without any sequelae.

The epidemiologist pointed out the differences between the terms mortality and lethality. He explained that mortality means how many people die from a specific cause, in this case Covid-19, regarding how many people live in a territory. Lethality refers to how many people, of those who were sick, lost their lives.

The age distribution indicates that the hospitalization trend increases with increasing age. Of the 22% of hospitalized patients, 9.3% remain stable, 11.4% severe, and 1.3% intubated, he said.

For his part, Alejandro Svarch Pérez, head of the Insabi National Medical Coordination, endorsed the call to recruit medical personnel for the care of the health contingency.

He recognized that there is a critical deficit of specialists. He admitted that 6,600 doctors and 12,000 nurses are required, so he reiterated the call for general practitioners or specialists to join the call.

He assured that the goal is to have all the personnel hired between April 18 and 20.

The new model that the health sector has proposed through various institutions such as Pemex, the IMSS, ISSSTE, the Ministry of National Defense and the Navy, proposes a strategy for reconversion of human resources from which staff will be used medical and nursing throughout the country, generals or specialists from non-critical areas.

These people will receive specialized training in severe cases of the new coronavirus to join the care teams of these patients with the aim of reorganizing the structure of health services through a cascade model.

In preparation for phase 3 of the epidemic, which is expected to arrive in mid-April, the Mexican government reiterated on Thursday its call to all health specialists, including specialized doctors and nurses, to combat COVID-19.

“This relaunch of the call to join efforts is focused on specialist personnel, we need those who are trained in patient management, especially those who require ventilatory support, that is, intubation,” said Svarch.