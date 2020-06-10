The accumulated COVID-19 infections in Mexico are 124,301, of which 18,904 are active (they started with symptoms in less than 14 previous days). Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 14,649 fatalities.

By federal entity, the majority of registered cases are concentrated in Mexico City with 32,256, the State of Mexico with 19,692, and Baja California with 6,297. The minority is in Durango with 683, Zacatecas with 403, and Colima with 224.

In the distribution of the epidemic active, from May 27 to June 9, confirmed cases in Mexico City is 3,891, the State of Mexico with 2,274, and Jalisco with 1,204. The three entities with the least amount are Chihuahua with 113, Zacatecas with 97, and Colima with 57.

The incidence rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mexico is 14.8. On a population basis, the highest incidence rates of active cases are in Mexico City, Tabasco, and Aguascalientes. The minors are in Zacatecas, Guerrero, and Chihuahua.

There are 182,077 negative cases, 50,677 suspects, and a total of 357,055 people studied. In the map of accumulated confirmed cases it was reported that 97.3 is the cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants.

The graph of deaths Accumulated by date of death informs that they are included 1,478 suspicious deaths. The three entities with the highest cumulative death record are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, and Baja California. By contrast, Zacatecas, Baja California Sur, and Colima, are the three with the lowest record.

The epidemic curve in the country as of June 9 maintains an upward trend when confirmed cases are combined with suspected cases. The most recent percentage of positivity, Alomia said, is 44 to 46 percent. Most of the cases suspects focus on Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, and Coahuila.

The accumulated charge reports that there are 4,199 new cases confirmed in 24 hours: an increase of 3.5% the previous day.

In hospital occupation and availability, as of June 8, the IRAG Network reported that There are 12,666 general IRAG beds available and 10,610 (46%) occupied. Of the IRAG beds with fan there are 5,034 available and 3,092 (38%) occupied. Of the 793 reporting hospitals, 774 or 98% did notify the system.

Within the availability of beds for hospitalization general, in Mexico City there is 78% occupation, in the State of Mexico 77%, and in Morelos, Tlaxcala, and Baja California, 55 percent. In the beds with ventilator, for the most critical patients, Baja California registered 67% of occupancy, the State of Mexico 64%, and Mexico City 62%.

On the international scene, confirmed and active cases (from May 27 to June 9) by World Health Organization region are concentrated in the Americas: 888,050 cases or 55.1 percent. Europe registers 261,898 cases or 16.2 percent. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 7,039,918, but those confirmed in the last 14 days are 1,611,899 or 23 percent. The global case-fatality rate is 5.7 percent.

The President of Mexico said that it is legitimate to be an opponent. “That the stone is not thrown and the hand hidden, how they are going to hide, put on masks and say that they are independent, that they are liberal when they are not, then it was masks,” he said.

