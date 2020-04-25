In Mexico, the number of cases of people infected by COVID-19 increased to 12,872 confirmed patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa) this Friday. The figure of fatalities grew to 1,221.

In the last 24 hours, 1,239 new coronavirus diagnoses were added, of which 51%, that is, 633, were registered in mayors of Mexico City and municipalities of the State of Mexico.

Mexico City registers the highest number of infected so far in the pandemic with 3,532, followed by the State of Mexico with 1,992 and Baja California with 1,156.

Likewise, these three entities head the accumulated deaths by state entity, from March 18 to April 24, explained José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology.

The country’s capital has 297 deaths, Baja California 146, and the State of Mexico 106. In a single day, from April 23 to 24, 29 deaths increased in CDMX, 20 in the border state and 9 in the Mexican state.

However, Sinaloa was the state where the most people died in one day: 30. Yesterday 62 deaths were registered and today 92. Zacatecas (4), Aguascalientes (2), and Colima (2) are the three states with the fewest deaths.

The incidence rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mexico is 3.52. The states with the highest rates are Mexico City, Tabasco, and Quintana Roo. The minors are in Jalisco, Oaxaca, and San Luis Potosí.

José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, reported that within the active epidemic, those with the ability to spread, there are 4,502 positive cases in the last 14 days.

There is also 7,889 suspected cases accumulated, 41,573 negative cases accumulated, and a total of 62,334 people studied in the country.

Within the international scene, the percentage of confirmed cases in the last 14 days decreased again: 1,105,098 or 42% of the total. There are 2,626,321 total confirmed cases worldwide, while the global case fatality rate remains at 6.9 percent.

America has the largest number of active cases in the world, from April 11 to 24, with 502,750. Europe is in second place with 484,550 cases.

Alomy also reported that 33 days have passed since the National Sana Distance Day began, and that “a month and six days ahead to complete it”. Friday afternoon conference was number 56.

Most of the distribution of confirmed cases accumulated by federative entity of residence is in Mexico City with 3,532, the State of Mexico with 1,992, and Baja California with 1,156. The least amount is in Zacatecas with 51, Durango with 40, and Colima with 16.

“That Mexico City and the State of Mexico have the highest disease burden may respond to the fact that they concentrate a large or large number of the population unlike other states, “he declared.

Of the 1,221 deaths, Alomia confirmed that there is a “slightly upward trend”. The first deaths from COVID-19 registered in the country were on March 18.

However, there are still 77 suspicious deaths in the country and awaiting a result confirmatory or negative, from April 13 to today.

In the epidemic curve of accumulated cases and incidents, the increase of 1,239 new cases in one day was reported, or 10.7% increase per day inside.

The Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, He referred this Thursday that the main objective is “to protect people’s lives.” However, it is estimated that the maximum peak occurs between May 8-10With “thousands” of new cases on a daily basis and the authorities have been preparing for months to deal with the contingency, the undersecretary said.

According to the authorities, around 250,000 Mexicans could get sick and there would be “many more infected” but without symptoms, so it is working to have some 16,000 intensive care beds to provide care to patients. López-Gatell also reported that 8 out of 10 Mexicans in serious condition are forecast to die from the disease.