Manzanero spoke to the soul of the people

Manolo Bellon: Manzanero is a genius who transcends 6:54

Editor’s note: Manolo Bellon is a Colombian writer, DJ and music critic. He has worked in Colombian media doing music journalism. The opinions expressed in this column belong exclusively to the author.

(CNN Spanish) – Armando Manzanero’s death reminds us that romantic music is timeless. I don’t think there is a single Spanish-speaking person who has not, even if only, hummed at some point in his life a song by the Mexican musician, composer, pianist and singer.

His significance lies in the fact that he wrote songs about everyday topics that we can all identify with. Hundreds of songs recorded by numerous artists. “This afternoon I saw it rain, I saw people running and you were not …”, “We are dating, because we both feel deep mutual love …” (in English as the unforgettable “It’s Impossible”), “Mía”, “I adore the street in that we saw each other… ”,“ It seems like yesterday, when I saw you that afternoon in spring… ”, and so many others.

Manzanero had that. Speaking to the soul of people, saying those things that we all want to say and sometimes it is difficult for us, with a simple, well-managed and tremendously expressive voice. That same calm, sober voice, with which he spoke, sang and enchanted.

Sure he was a superstar, but in his presence everything changed. One was with a human being, common, like you or like me: without mysteries. He was only human, very human. Those are the characteristics that allowed his creations to be interpreted by dozens of voices in at least 30 languages. In that lies its significance. Like few others, he could write from his heart with the language of the hearts of millions of human beings. Communicate, transmit and connect.

Born in 1935, as a child he showed that inclination for music that was developed in music schools and that at a very young age led him to the music industry. And there, his compositions were performed by others, until one day they suggested that he sing them himself. They were more than 60 years in which the phenomenal talent, formed and developed, was able to find the spaces to become one of the greatest. Generous with his talent, he shared the stage with the most varied artists of all generations. He gave productions to singers that always reflected whoever wrote them. Devoted to defending the rights of authors and composers, Manzanero understood that his fame should serve others.

In the end, he was active as he always was. Singing with others, recording, writing, and doing what she loved until the damn coronavirus disease got into her body. At 85 years old, he has given his soul to the Creator, but we still have his songs, feelings, emotions that will remind us that the talent of the great Armando Manzanero is today in that Olympus of the greatest.

I will celebrate his life, the tribute he deserves, over mourning his departure. In the end, in these different times, he will not be able to do the tributes he deserves. No, but it won’t be necessary, since he did receive all the possible tributes in life.

To close, I must say that more than 50 years ago, when I started my media career as a disc jockey and music commentator in the field of Anglo music and rock, there was always a corner that was reserved for those songs. Those themes that I keep associated with memories of my youth and that now in my maturity have greater meaning and validity.

Armando Manzanero is simply eternal.