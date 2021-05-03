Manzanares beat Madridejos 2-1 at home

05/02/2021 at 10:28 PM CEST

The Manzanares added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Madridejos this sunday in the Jose Camacho. The Manzanares arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Pedroñeras by a score of 1-0 and with a streak of four losses in a row in the competition. For his part, Madridejos lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against La Solana. After the game, the franjiblanco team is eighth at the end of the game, while the Madridejos is tenth.

The first half of the game got off to a good start for him Madridejos, which inaugurated the luminous one thanks to a Moha in the 9th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

The second half of the game started in an unbeatable way for him Manzanares, who equalized the game through a goal from Miguel Serrano in the 54th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the franjiblanco team, which turned the score around putting the 2-1 with a goal of Nephew in the 56th minute, ending the match with a final score of 2-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. On behalf of the local team, Ruiz jumped from the bench, Seville, Martin, Garcia and Meissa replacing Jesute, Darling, Omar, M Y Garceso, while the changes by the visiting team were Bamba, Sylla, Bamba, Curls Y Buba, which entered through Moha, Xavi Pons, Villena, Roch Y Battiste.

The referee showed a total of seven cards: three yellow cards to the Manzanares, specifically to Darling, Alex Y Cesar R. and three to Madridejos (Sylla, Navarrese Y Bamba). Also, there was a red card to Navarrese (2 yellows) by the visiting team.

At the moment, the Manzanares he gets 21 points and the Madridejos with 19 points.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Second Phase of the Third Division: Madridejos will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against the UD Almansa in his fiefdom, while the Manzanares will play against him Conquense at home.

Data sheetManzanares:Lopez, M (Garcia, min.76), César R., Alex, Garceso (Meissa, min.78), Cielo (Sevilla, min.46), Gascón, Omar (Martin, min.67), Sobrino, Jesute ( Ruiz, min.46) and Miguel SerranoMadridejos:Romero, Diarrassouba, Villena (Bamba, min.59), Moha (Bamba, min.59), Santos, Navarro, Xavi Pons (Sylla, min.59), Battiste (Buba, min.85), Gato, Roch (Riza , min.77) and ImranStadium:Jose CamachoGoals:Moha (0-1, min. 9), Miguel Serrano (1-1, min. 54) and Sobrino (2-1, min. 56)