many workers do not want a salary reduction, most companies find it unfeasible to keep them

Telefónica last week became the first large Spanish company to test the four-day work week. It will be a three-month experiment, to which a maximum of 10% of its workforce can be accommodated, voluntarily and with the condition of reducing the salary, but with this concession it has once again put on the table the debate of the reduction of weekly working hours, an issue that was even raised by the Government, without further ado.

Telefónica is the first large company to adopt this reduced working week, yes, but not the first company in Spain, since before the telco the company Software del Sol, from Jaen, already did it, with about 200 workers and a notable difference: their employees work less but charge the same.

Two models for the same job aspiration and a new battlefield in which to decide the future of work in Spain.

The data. A recent LinkedIn survey indicates that many Spanish workers, specifically 63%, would not be willing to cut their salary by 20% in exchange for working four days a week. A significant number of them considered that working less does not mean being less productive, and that if the same objectives are met as before, they should be paid the same regardless of the time spent. Others pointed out that, even if they wanted to, salaries in Spain are so low that there is no room to reduce them further.

And among employers, the majority believe that maintaining remuneration with fewer hours of work is unfeasible. According to a study by Adecco, 74% of Spanish companies reject this possibility outright, while 14% only see it as feasible if the reduction in working hours also entails a salary cut. Only 12% consider that they could tackle a four-day week while keeping wages.

The debate. As with telecommuting, much of the controversy revolves around productivity. Workers believe that they can be just as productive working fewer days, and Software del Sol data proves them right: the Jaen company has reduced absenteeism by 28%, its turnover has grown by 20% and they assure that the working environment has improved.

Entrepreneurs, on the other hand, do not see it at all clear. According to the Adecco study, 52% thought that they did not have a productivity margin so wide as to adopt a reduced working day, while 42% indicated that their benefits were not so comfortable as to be able to maintain the salary level with less work.

And the experts have their back. “There is no economy that can put up with 20% of productivity taken away from it, unless it makes a lot of money. Are there companies that have a gross margin above 20%? Sure so, especially in technology, but most companies are not in that scenario “, explains Javier Blasco, director of the Adecco Group Institute labor research center.

In addition, the economic situation does not accompany. “Many companies are now in losses or close to losses, many still with ERTE, with water up to their necks, so considering this type of reform now is not viable,” says José Luis Cendejas, researcher at the Institute of Economic Studies of the Francisco de Vitoria University.

It is not for everyone. However, experts believe that, although the economy is good, the four-day work week is not possible for all jobs. For Blasco, it can only be achieved in certain sectors and jobs where productivity can be increased and costs reduced, mainly through process automation and digitization.

“The only possibility to establish this workweek is to maintain performance, and that, with fewer hours of work, is only achieved with automation. Companies that cannot automate will not be able to reduce their working week, ”he explains.

Although not everyone thinks like the director of the Adecco Group Institute. For Alberto Muñoz, director of Selection of IT & Digital profiles of the human resources consultancy Robert Walters, jobs that allow working by objectives and measuring performance in relation to results will also be susceptible to reducing their working weeks.

“We see that little by little the trend of abandoning presenteeism for remuneration for results is advancing. But the difficult thing so far has been to measure those results in a fair and transparent way, and there are many, many jobs in which it will continue to be very difficult to measure that performance, “he explains.

The Telefónica model. Muñoz also believes that the option adopted by Telefónica, reducing the salary based on the hours at which the time worked decreases, could be extended to many other companies and that this would be the formula to achieve a broad four-day work week In our country. “The Telefónica model is very safe, because it is giving flexibility while protecting its margins. The strange thing is that more companies have not offered it before, ”he says.

And he believes that flexibility should be offered more broadly and in both directions. That is, if the worker wants to work even fewer hours, for example 20 a week, he should be able to do it with the corresponding salary adjustment, and if he wants to work more, let’s put 50 hours a week, the same, with the remuneration according to those extra hours.

We have run into the law. However, the flexibility proposed by Muñoz clashes head-on with the Workers’ Statute, which establishes that employees may not exceed an average of forty hours of effective work per week in the annual calculation. A rule that, for José Luis Cendejas, will continue to mark the labor reality in Spain as long as it continues to establish that maximum of forty hours a week.

“I see it very difficult for the example of Telefónica to spread. I see it very difficult for all of them to reduce their workday to four days. There are very different companies with very different needs, and as long as the law marks the minimum it now sets in the Workers’ Statute and through the various collective agreements, they will continue to organize their work activities with that reference, ”he explains.

Salaries do not give margin. The Telefónica model is the safest for companies, but it gives little margin to workers who do not have a sufficiently comfortable salary to be able to renounce part of it. And this is another of the main pitfalls perceived by both experts and participants in the LinkedIn survey for the extension of the four-day work week: salaries in Spain are so short in many sectors to think about a reduction of 20% it is unfeasible.

The controversy will continue. Although experts differ on several points, they all agree that the debate about the four-day work week will continue, especially since as digitization progresses, more companies will have the possibility to reduce the working time of their employees without reducing their productivity. And if more companies opt for the Software del Sol model, it is likely that more professionals will begin to claim it as a labor right and all parties will have to sit down to negotiate, including the Government.