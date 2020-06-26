Bernie attacks F1 for not acting for diversity before

Bernie, against knocking down statues of slavers for use for teaching

Bernie Ecclestone has given his opinion on the star of the month, racism. The British person relativizes and stresses that the problem is not only found by white people, because he believes that African-Americans are sometimes even more racist than whites and explains why he believes that the statues of slavers who traded with people should not be demolished. black.

Bernie, who was in charge of F1 until the inauguration of Liberty Media, believes that initiatives like the Hamilton Commission are not going to have a great effect on the sport, but he believes that they will make people think about it. Ecclestone also recalls that the problem is not exclusively that of whites, since he believes that African Americans are often more racist than whites.

“I don’t think I’m going to do anything good or bad for Formula 1. It will only make people think, which is more important. In many cases, African Americans are more racist than whites“Ecclestone has commented in statements to CNN.

The always controversial Ecclestone has also reacted to the new F1 campaign for diversity and has blamed them for not having acted on this issue before. He has joked that they were busy finding sponsors to survive.

“I think no one cared about this issue before. I think it’s important, but it’s been around for a long time and nobody has done anything. Why didn’t they do something two or three years ago? They’re busy trying to win races, find sponsors or something like this, “Bernie pointed out to finish.

Lastly, Ecclestone has applauded Hamilton’s work by raising his voice against racist abuse, but unlike the pilot, he believes that it is better to leave the slave statues where they are for children to see and learn about the evil they have done. made these people to humanity.

“Lewis is a little bit special. First of all, he’s very talented as a pilot and now he seems to be as well by standing up and making speeches. The last campaign he’s doing for African-Americans is wonderful. He does a great job and people like that , which is easily recognized, is the one that is listened to, “stressed Bernie.

“I think you have to start by teaching it at school, so that they grow without having to think about these things. it’s completely stupid to throw all these statues away. They should have left them there. Take the children from school to see them and decide why they are there, what the people in the statues did and how bad what they did was, “Ecclestone said.

