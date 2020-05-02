On the neck, as a headband, backwards or without covering the nose. Those are some ways that many Tapatíos use their face masks. This medium found that in Santa Tere four out of 10 got it wrong, and in the Center only one in three covered his nose and mouth. The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, has reiterated that in addition to not washing hands or keeping “healthy distance”, not knowing how to use the mask reduces the effectiveness to avoid COVID-19 infections.

Masks are a complement, not the solution

Although the use of face masks on the street became a mandatory measure in Jalisco, this is not the definitive solution for COVID-19, but rather a complement to actions to avoid contagion.

According to agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The main indication for the use of the face mask is for the patient and health personnel.

Hector Raúl Perez Gómez, member of the Situation Room that implemented the University Center of Health Sciences (CUCS) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) to follow up on COVID-19, stressed that, except for patients and health personnel, the special masks (N95) should not be used by all citizens.

And added that, For the mouthpiece to be effective, it must cover the nose and mouth completely and, on the sides, it must be wide enough to adhere to the cheeks almost to the ears. It should also be changed when wet, or washed in the case of cloth. The latter, in addition, must have two layers.

He concluded that using it on the chin, head or throat is counterproductive, since the virus has the ability to adhere to the skin and if the mouthpiece changes position there is a greater risk of contracting the virus.

