many see the recipient very clearly

Judge Joaquim Bosch. (Photo: laSexta)

The popular judge Joaquim Bosch, territorial spokesman for Judges and Judges for Democracy, has achieved a great impact on Twitter with the message he has published in the midst of the migratory and humanitarian crisis in Ceuta.

The magistrate has shared in his account two of the images have been around Spain (and have even had an international tour).

In one of them, a member of the Civil Guard appears rescuing a little girl in her arms, while in the other a Red Cross volunteer hugs and cares for a fainted migrant.

But in this case the images have not been the most commented part of the tweet, since the text with which it has accompanied them has been the true protagonist.

Bosch has quoted chapter 25 of the Christian Gospel of Saint Matthew, between verses 35-40: “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was naked and you clothed me (…) You did it with one of those little brothers of mine, you did it with me ”.

This is the Gospel according to Saint Matthew between those verses:

Because I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me, I was naked and you clothed me, I was ill and you visited me, in jail and you came to see me ”. Then the righteous will answer him: “Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and host you, or naked and clothe you ?; When did we see you sick or in jail and we went to see you? ”. And the king will tell them: “Truly I tell you that every time you did it with one of these, my younger brothers, you did it with me”

