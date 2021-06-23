many references in the opening credits and more images

The sequence with which you will open the movie “Black Widow” it will be quite important. There are many journalists who have already seen the film who have highlighted that part, but also those involved in it. The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has done it, and so does the director now Cate shortland.

As has been officially confirmed, the next Marvel Studios movie will have initial credits, something not so common today in Marvel Studios movies. The director explained that they have chosen this formula to position the public, to already set some background on Natasha Romanoff’s past and help set the tone.

We wanted to better explain what had happened to the Black Widows and the Widows program. So we rather create a framework for people could, in a very short time, understand what the widows program is.

Those initial credits seem like will be full of references. Thus the director assures that in Disney + that scene could be better enjoyed because we will have the possibility of going flat by plane and finding out things.

Yes, there are, ”says the director of Black Widow about possible Easter eggs (references) -. There are some really cool little scenes in that title sequence that come back later.

Kevin Feige advances the credits

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has already said that the opening credits would set the stage for enjoying “Black Widow,” saying:

It was tremendous and it ended up being one of our rare pre-opening title sequences that really helped set the tone and the backstory for Natasha’s character.

For those who want to know more about what we see in this sequence, in the words of Feige himself during the press room recently held to promote the film but we warn of spoilers, explained the following about the sequence:

We had to set the stage for what all these women had been through in their past and what Ray Winstone, the villain in our movie, had done and what made him so evil, ”Kevin Feige explains. This idea came up … to show the moment when they were separated. What happened after they were separated? It was tremendous and it was a rare opening sequence that helped set the tone and the backstory for Natasha’s character.

New promotional images

