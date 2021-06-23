Many Radeon graphics cards run out of support

It’s official, AMD have confirmed through an article published on their own website that Radeon Fury and lower graphics cardsUp until the Radeon HD 7000 series, they are no longer officially supported, and have been moved to the “legacy” section.

The list of Radeon graphics cards that have been affected by the end of support is quite long. In the attached table you can find a complete list with all the models that will no longer receive support after the release of the driver 21.6.1, a driver that, as many of our readers will know, has been of great importance, since it introduces the FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, a rescaling that we already detailed at the time in this article.

We knew that only Radeon RX 400 and higher graphics cards were going to support FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, but the truth is that nothing made us think that AMD was going to withdraw support for so many graphics cards at once, without giving a certain margin, and without offering at least a minimally detailed explanation.

Drivers are used to enter performance, security and stability improvementsas well as new functions and other valuable features. Normally, graphics generations that are already several years old do not receive performance improvements, because they have already been used to the maximum, and this is one of those cases.

What does it mean to the user that these Radeon graphics cards are unsupported?

In the short term, nothing, that is, it is not a problem. The games and professional applications that we use will continue to function normally and we will not have to worry. However, problems can come in the medium and, above all, in the long term. The last driver compatible with Radeon graphics cards affected by end of support is the Adrenalin 21.5.2, which means that it is a current driver with a long life ahead.

It will only be a matter of time until we start to find games that may cause compatibility or performance problems derived, obviously, from that lack of support at the driver level. However, you can rest assured, you will still be able to continue using any of the Radeon graphics cards that have become unsupported, and for quite some time.

I know some of our readers may be thinking that NVIDIA also did the same recently, as they announced that Kepler, architecture used in the GTX 600 and GTX 700 (except for the GTX 750 and GTX 750 Ti, which use first-generation Maxwell), will to be left without support with the arrival of the R470 drivers. However, NVIDIA’s move was more successful for two reasons. The first is that the company gave the notice with a considerable margin before the end of support for those graphics cards.

Second, we must bear in mind that the Radeon graphics cards that are left without support range from the Radeon HD 7000 and Radeon RX 200, rivals of the GTX 600 and GTX 700, to the Radeon RX 300 and Radeon RX Fury, which were direct rivals of the GTX 900, a generation, the latter, which continues to receive support by NVIDIA. In my opinion, withdrawing support for the Radeon RX Fury is an inaccurate step on the part of AMD, although I understand that it may be necessary after the introduction of FidelityFX Super Resolution.