The world of golf has not taken long to respond to Gabriel Rufián after his free attack by the anti-government protests that have taken place these days in the Madrid street of Núñez de Balboa. “They are 100 poshies who show up for not being able to go to the golf club”, the ERC spokesman had said in Congress. “Many posh would be delighted with your salary,” golfer Pedro Oriol has snapped at him.

«20 days warning that there would be thousands of disturbances in Catalonia due to the recentralization of competitions and at the endl have been 100 poshies from the Salamanca neighborhood for not being able to go to the golf club », ERC spokesman in Congress commented on social networks, Gabriel Rufián. A message that he was in charge of repeating at a press conference on the protests against the government’s management that have taken place this week on Calle Núñez de Balboa in the Spanish capital.

The response of the world of golf, a sport that generates 30,000 jobs and attracts more than a million and a half tourists a year To make Spain the first world golf tourism destination, there was no delay. The golfer Pedro Oriol He commented through the popular social network that “many posh would love to have Rufián’s salary.” “All for a photo of a broom, Let’s see if they are well informed, ”he said, since the comment was born from a broomstick carried by a protester and which in some media has been referred to as a golf club.

Also, Oriol recalled the importance of this sport in the economy and tourism. “We Spaniards pay him his salary, even though he pleads for the independence of Catalonia. And golf, being Spain a country that depends a lot on tourism, helps a lot to make this sector so important », Oriol reminded him.

The manager of the Madrid Golf Federation, Alfonso Fernández de Córdoba, answered him briefly saying that «golf is the second sport in Madrid in number of licenses (82,000) after soccer. It is played by people of all kinds and conditions. You’re welcome”. The networks were flooded with messages on that line.