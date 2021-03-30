Lola, from The Island of Temptations and the one who is her new partner, the soccer player Iván Rubio, they have been hiding their love for six months not to reveal what happened after the reality of Telecinco. But last night the first part of the debate of The Island of Temptations was broadcast and revealed the secret, so they have already been able to make their love public.

They have done it on Instagram, where two messages of love have been dedicated with the same photo: one in which they go out kissing on a bucolic road in the middle of a forest.

“Well the day has finally come, the day that I can scream from the rooftops everything that I have saved these 6 months “.

“It has been 6 very, very hard months in which only you and I know everything we have been through, but it makes me happy to see the person that I have by my side today, each and every one of the bad times that we have made it happen during this time they have deserved me It’s worth it just for the fact of being able to say to this day that I have maybe by my side already a person that she alone has overcome and has fought with and against everything to be happy! “, expressed the footballer.

As his girl is leaving in a few days to Honduras to compete in Survivors, he encouraged her: “New challenges await you and I will be here supporting you as I have done during this time because you deserve it, show the person you are and show how fighter you have been and are. But most of all, be you! “

She responded to that comment: “I really love you very much, thank you for everything you do for me, because you let it be me, because you accompany me in everything, in the good and in the bad”.

On your own account, Lola was also glad to finally speak: “At last! At last it is no longer an open secret!”

“I officially introduce you to @ ivan27official, my partner for 6 months. Many people will not understand it, and they will think that we are going very fast, that you cannot love anyone in such a short time, but that no one knows … only you and I, my love, we know what there is “, said Lola. Their relationship began practically after the contest was filmed.

“All started with a Tiktok dance and going to meet you, and look at us, how far we have come “, Lola told her followers.

“I know that it is not easy to be the partner of Marta de Lola. That what you have seen has been super hard to overcome, that what you have been able to endure in terms of comments, anyway. But you have given the key, you have been there when I needed it most. You have been my shoulder to cry on, my unconditional support“Lola acknowledged and thanked her, very exposed in the media for her behavior on The Island of Temptations.

“A happy life awaits us once I return to Spain. I hope it will be later than soon, but I can imagine meeting you again and filling you with kisses !!! I love you, my love, and whoever does not understand it, I do not care, “said Lola.