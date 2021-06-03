Many on Twitter are criticizing what is behind this photo of Ayuso

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during her visit to the Gran Vía metro. (Photo: GETTY)

The Gran Vía Metro station will open on July 16 after more than a thousand days closed due to remodeling and expansion works, which have involved an investment of almost 11 million euros.

The opening will take place with more than two years of delay with respect to the initial term foreseen. As can be seen in the news when it closed, in August 2018, the plans were for it to open again in April 2019.

The president of the Madrid Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, visited the works this Thursday and announced the opening date in her speech to journalists. “Madrid has the best years ahead and our metro cannot stop,” he remarked.

The actions, which were expected to last less than a year, have had a significant technical complication when acting on old infrastructures and a complex environment with protection of cultural heritage. According to the regional leader, “more than 1,000 days of waiting may seem like a lot, but when citizens see the result and at full capacity they will know that it has been worth it.”

It is a suburban stop that was among the 25 most used in the region and that, as the president explained, “welcomed more than 16 million travelers each year.” Specifically, 44,000 users travel a day and with the new connection that it will have with the Cercanías Renfe and Metro stations in Sol, it is expected that they will increase by 22,000 more daily to reach 66,000.

The project is in its final stretch, with the civil works almost completed, in the absence of the architectural cladding works, which are currently being carried out, and the incorporation …

