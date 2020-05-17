Former US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) criticized this Saturday the response to the coronavirus pandemic, assuring that he has made it clear that “the people in command” do not “know what they are doing”, to which President Donald Trump replied with.

“More than anything, this pandemic has completely and finally exposed the idea that the people in charge do not know what they are doing,” Obama said in a joint virtual graduation speech to various universities with traditionally African American students in the United States. .

“Many of them are not even pretending to be in charge,” he added without mentioning the current president at any time.

Obama, who has tried to stay out of the political news with few public appearances since his departure from the Presidency in 2017, has recently raised his profile in view of the approaching November presidential elections and last week described the response of the White House to pandemic as a “chaotic disaster”.

For his part, when asked about Obama’s criticism, Trump replied: “Look, he was an incompetent president, that’s all I can say, very incompetent. Thank you.”

Trump had hinted Thursday that his predecessor was to blame for the US not having enough facemasks and fans at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In those elections, scheduled for early November, Democratic candidate Joe Biden will seek to defeat the current Republican president, who will try to achieve his second term.

This Saturday, the first African American president in US history, indicated that the coronavirus crisis has highlighted “the underlying inequalities and the additional burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country.”

“We see him in disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 in our communities, as well as when a black man goes to run, and others feel that they can stop him and question and shoot if he does not fold to his interrogation,” he said.

Obama was referring to the alleged murder of Ahamaud Arbery, a young African-American athlete who died in February when he was allegedly mistaken for a thief in Georgia, an incident that has sparked outrage in the country for its racist implications.

“These injustices are not new. What is new is that a large part of their generation has woken up to the fact that it is necessary to fix the status quo needs to be fixed, that the old ways of doing things do not work, that no matter how much You earn money if everyone around you is hungry and sick, “he said.

The United States, the current focus of the pandemic, this Saturday reached 1,488,817 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 90,135 deaths, according to the NBC News count.

